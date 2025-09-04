Spring Brings Hidden Plumbing Risks: Melbourne Homeowners Urged to Watch for Tree Root Intrusions

Melbourne, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria - September 04, 2025 -

Fix-It Right Plumbing, based in Australia, comments that with spring just around the corner, Melbourne homeowners are being warned to be on alert for one of the season's most common - and costly - plumbing problems: tree roots invading underground pipes.

While the warmer months bring sunshine and fresh blooms above ground, the change in season also fuels aggressive root growth below the surface. Even the smallest crack in a pipe can be enough for roots to push through, seeking out the constant source of water within. Once inside, they can multiply quickly, causing blockages, cracks, or even complete pipe collapse.

"Spring is a beautiful time of year, but it's also when we see a sharp increase in calls for root-related drain issues," said a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne. "Most homeowners are unaware their drains may already be compromised. Roots can cause significant damage before you see any signs on the surface. That's why early inspection and maintenance are so important."

Tree roots are one of the most common springtime threats to residential plumbing systems in Melbourne. To help residents protect their homes, Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne is highlighting modern, non-invasive solutions such as drain relining and professional blocked drain clearing. These methods are designed to stop root intrusion at its source and prevent the need for major excavation.

"Our no-dig technology means we can fix drains from the inside, preserving your landscaping and structures," explained a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne. "It's faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective than traditional replacement - and it provides a long-term solution that keeps roots out for good."

Blocked drain clearing services use CCTV cameras to inspect pipes in real-time and high-pressure water jets to remove obstructions without harsh chemicals. "CCTV inspections allow us to see exactly what's happening inside the pipes," the company representative added. "This precision means we're addressing the actual cause of the issue, which saves homeowners both time and money."

Root intrusion isn't just inconvenient — it can lead to leaks, soil erosion, water damage, and even sewage backups if left untreated. Scheduling an inspection in spring allows Melbourne households to take proactive action before heavier water use in the warmer months places additional strain on plumbing systems.

"A quick inspection now can save thousands in repairs later," the representative said. "If you've noticed slow-draining sinks, unpleasant smells, or unexplained wet patches in your garden, Melbourne residents should get drains checked before issues escalate."

About Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne

Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne is a residential plumbing specialist serving Melbourne and surrounding areas. The team specializes in advanced, no-dig drain relining and blocked drain clearing services, along with solutions for hot water systems, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. With licensed technicians, fully stocked service vans, and transparent pricing, Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne provides professional, timely, and reliable plumbing services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl5vMtkEQLI

Recent News: Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne Reveals the Realities and Rewards of Life on the Job

###

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing, contact the company here:



Fix-It Right Plumbing

Media Relations

+61 1300 664 932

info@fixitrightplumbing.com.au

https://www.fixitrightplumbing.com.au/plumber-melbourne/

Media Relations

2 Insight Circuit

Carrum Downs 3201

Australia