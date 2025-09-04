Hennick Group Strengthens Portfolio with Landmark Acquisition in Boston’s Back Bay

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hennick Group (“Hennick Group”), a private investment firm, announced the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental Retail Collection, a one-of-a-kind retail asset located in Boston, Massachusetts, for $83 million.

Situated in the heart of the coveted Back Bay area, this iconic property is strategically positioned at the base of the luxury Mandarin Oriental Hotel and within the Prudential Center – one of Boston’s most prestigious and high-traffic mixed-use destinations. Featuring over 150 feet of prime retail frontage along Boylston Street anchored by Citizens Bank and additional flagship space inside the city’s leading shopping complex, this property offers an irreplaceable location in a highly sought-after neighborhood.

“The Mandarin Oriental Retail Collection presented a rare opportunity to own an important piece of a Boston landmark property, and we are delighted to add it to our growing portfolio,” said Jory Hennick, Managing Director of Hennick Group. “This acquisition expands our presence in Boston and complements our property in Harvard Square. It also aligns with our broader strategy of owning premier assets in world class locations, including Bridge Tower Place Retail in New York and The Hazelton Hotel, Imperial Plaza Retail and York Mills Center in Toronto. As a private investor with patient, permanent capital, we remain focused on curating high-quality properties that we can be proud to own for the long-term.”

About The Hennick Group

The Hennick Group (“Hennick Group”) is a private investment firm dedicated to making long-term significant investments in high-quality real estate and public and private operating businesses. Established by the Hennick family, the firm is the largest shareholder in Colliers International Group Inc., a global professional services and asset management company and FirstService Corporation, North America’s largest residential property management and property services company.

In its real estate investments division, Hennick Group targets high-quality, income-producing properties in irreplaceable locations that it can be proud to own for the long term. In its private investments division, Hennick Group partners with management teams of established businesses to accelerate their growth and create long-term value. For more information, visit: www.hennick.com.

Company Contact:

Jory Hennick, Managing Director

(416)-966-9500