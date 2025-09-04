Palmer’s Expands Skincare Portfolio with the Launch of Tahitian Vanilla Range, Brazilian Coco Firming Oil, and Shimmer Radiance Stick

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer’s®, the trusted leader in natural skin and hair care products, announced the launch of its latest collection of indulgent innovations, expanding its iconic product lines to meet evolving consumer demand for sensorial, high-performing skincare solutions.

The launch includes three exciting debuts:

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Tahitian Vanilla Range : An all-new collection, including a body lotion, body oil and body cream, that combines Palmer’s iconic Cocoa Butter Formula with the warm, indulgent scent of Tahitian vanilla. This line delivers 72 hours of deep hydration while introducing a new fragrance experience to the brand’s body care offerings.

: An all-new collection, including a body lotion, body oil and body cream, that combines Palmer’s iconic Cocoa Butter Formula with the warm, indulgent scent of Tahitian vanilla. This line delivers 72 hours of deep hydration while introducing a new fragrance experience to the brand’s body care offerings. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Brazilian Coco Firming Bum, Bust and Body Oil : An extension of the bestselling Brazilian Coco Cream, this lightweight, multi-purpose oil is enriched with sustainably sourced Coconut Oil, Guarana, Acai and Brazil Nut. It helps visibly firm, tone, and smooth skin, leaving it nourished and radiant. In clinical testing, 96% of women saw visibly firmer skin with less dimpled texture*, promoting a full-body toned appearance.

: An extension of the bestselling Brazilian Coco Cream, this lightweight, multi-purpose oil is enriched with sustainably sourced Coconut Oil, Guarana, Acai and Brazil Nut. It helps visibly firm, tone, and smooth skin, leaving it nourished and radiant. In clinical testing, 96% of women saw visibly firmer skin with less dimpled texture*, promoting a full-body toned appearance. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Stick: Expanding the viral Shimmer Radiance line, the new Shimmer Stick offers instant glow on-the-go. Designed for face, décolleté, and body, it delivers a luminous finish with Palmer’s signature cocoa butter hydration — the ultimate accessory for radiant skin.

“Palmer’s continues to innovate within the skincare category by combining our heritage in results-based skincare with on-trend product formats and sensorial experiences,” said Rebecca Brown, VP of Marketing. “These launches strengthen our core body care portfolio and underscore our commitment to delivering products that resonate with consumers while driving category growth.”

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Tahitian Vanilla, Coconut Oil Formula Brazilian Coco Firming Oil, and Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Stick will be available nationwide at mass, drug and grocery retailers starting August 2025. Pricing ranges from $11.99-$15.99.

*After 8 weeks, independent clinical study 53 subjects

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's®, is a family-owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 185 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram.

Attachments