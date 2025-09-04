Snap Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm for More Information – SNAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SNAP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/snap-inc-loss-submission-form-3/?id=165025&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: April 29, 2025 to August 5, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Snap’s advertising revenue growth rate; notably, that, due to Snap’s own execution failure, it had significantly declined from 9% in the first quarter to only 1% in April. On August 5, 2025, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth. The Company attributed the slowdown to “an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.” Following this news, the price of Snap’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025, Snap’s stock price fell to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 17.15% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: October 20, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/snap-inc-loss-submission-form-3/?id=165025&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SNAP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 20, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

