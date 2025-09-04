KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before October 14, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – KLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of KLC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kindercare-learning-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=165010&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of KinderCare common stock in or traceable to the Company’s October 2024 initial public offering

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (b) KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.

DEADLINE: October 14, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kindercare-learning-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=165010&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KLC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 14, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903