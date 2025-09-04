Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuleRun, the world’s first AI Worker Marketplace, officially announced the launch of its Financial Agent Suite during its invite-only beta phase. The new Equity Investment Research Agent from FundaAI enables users to obtain institutional‑grade investment research reports on U.S. stocks within 10 seconds using a single natural‑language prompt. These reports include real-time market data, financial metrics, industry trends, and valuation insights, providing retail users with a professional-level research experience. The launch marks a significant expansion of MuleRun’s agent ecosystem into the financial vertical.

Since the start of its beta testing, MuleRun has gradually introduced a wide array of agents across multiple verticals, including:

• Video&Images Agents (e.g., Chibi Sticker Maker, 3D Desk Figure Creation)

• Work Agents (e.g.Instant Veo3 downloader )

• Personal Agents (e.g.,Mule Secretary for Google Meet)

• Investment Agents (e.g., Funda AI for equity investment research)

• Writing Agents (e.g., social content creation, BlogForge)

Each agent on MuleRun can be invoked, shared, and collected through the platform. The user experience mirrors that of “assigning a task to a digital AI employee,” creating a seamless loop from task execution to monetized capability distribution.

Investor Perspective: Rethinking Research Workflows—10 Seconds to Insight

The Financial Agent Suite was built to solve the longstanding pain points faced by individual investors conducting equity research:

• Accessing reliable financial data requires multiple platforms with inconsistent formats

• Peer comparison and valuation modeling are often manual and complex

• Reports are typically outdated, limiting real-time decision-making

With MuleRun, users can simply ask a natural question such as “Analyze NVIDIA’s earnings outlook for the next 6 months”. The agent then automatically pulls from structured databases, applies analytical templates, and delivers a comprehensive output—including fundamentals summary, valuation models, risk flags, and peer comparisons—formatted with charts and action-ready insights. The average response time is under 10 seconds, making the agent suitable for investors, content creators, and even beginners.

Market Perspective: Viral During Beta, Validated Before Commercial Launch

Even prior to its full commercial rollout, MuleRun has demonstrated early traction and market validation:

• On launch day, the platform generated over 1 million views on X (formerly Twitter), and 10 million+ views in its first week

• Over 1,000 media outlets and online communities have featured or reshared content related to MuleRun

Platform Perspective: Turning “Functions” into Monetizable “Products”

MuleRun’s leadership describes the platform not as a tool aggregator, but as a capability monetization infrastructure built for the AI Worker era. The platform architecture is centered around four core pillars:

1.Multi-vertical aggregation: Users can invoke dozens of agents across domains like productivity, finance, creation, image/video generation, and content

2.Marketplace + viral distribution: Each agent can be priced, published, and monetized by creators, with platform-level revenue sharing and social sharing baked in

3.Agent = Unit of Service: Each agent contains its own execution logic, parameter framework, input/output schema, and earnings computation

4.Multi-model & interface support: Currently integrated with Qwen, GPT-4, Claude, and LLaMA, the platform also supports image, web, PDF, and database inputs

Several creators have already launched monetizable agents via MuleRun and reported to high profit margins from user calls within their first week.

Industry Perspective: From Developer Toy to Real Revenue Engine

The year 2025 is widely viewed as the beginning of Agent-based commercialization in AI. Unlike plugins, APIs, or workflows, agents bundle capability + data + operations into unified, sellable, and executable units.

The launch of MuleRun’s Financial Agent Suite signifies a turning point where agents are no longer just internal dev tools—they are now productized entities that users can invoke and the market can pay for. With its structure—combining real-time computation, structured output, and intuitive interaction—MuleRun’s agent model may well outperform traditional tools in both usability and ROI.

Several AI analysts suggest that as more agent-based use cases mature, MuleRun is poised to become a core layer of future AI application infrastructure.

Roadmap: From Use Case Validation to a Global Developer Ecosystem

MuleRun’s near- and mid-term roadmap includes:

• Aug–Sept: Invite-only beta to validate financial, design, operations, and development use cases

• Aug 23: First in-person AI Pioneers Meetup, showcasing live agent demonstrations

• Sept 15: Full public launch and expanded global creator onboarding

• 2026 Goal: Become the world’s largest Agent Marketplace and AI Worker ecosystem

Conclusion: MuleRun Connects the Future of the Capability Economy

MuleRun is not merely launching new features—it’s challenging the very notion of how knowledge work gets done.

It connects users to developers, models to real-world scenarios, and capabilities to monetization.

Agents are the interface. Workers are the abstraction. The marketplace is the engine.

The future of SaaS isn’t a set of apps. It’s a network of intelligent agents.

With this financial release, MuleRun delivers the first product-grade proof that such a system is possible.

