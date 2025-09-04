BleeqUp Launches the World’s First 4-in-1 AI Sports Glasses with ZEISS Lens Options

Berlin, Germany, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BleeqUp, an innovator in AI-powered sports technology, proudly unveils the Ranger, the world’s first 4-in-1 AI sports glasses to move beyond concept into mass production and global availability, marking a milestone for the industry at a starting price of $379. Unlike previous smart eyewear concepts, Ranger is purpose-built for sports enthusiasts across cycling, running, trekking, and other outdoor pursuits, combining an AI sports camera, long-endurance battery, open-ear headphones, and sports-grade comfort into one lightweight frame.

Ranger also offers riders the option to equip ZEISS lenses, giving users access to the same professional-grade optical technology trusted by leading eyewear brands worldwide. These lenses feature advanced UV protection (up to 400nm), scratch-resistant coating, Ri-Pel water/oil repellence, and anti-reflective clarity – ensuring sharper vision, durability, and comfort in all conditions.





Core Product Highlights

AI Sports Camera – Capture POV rides in Full HD (1920×1080 @30FPS) with a 120° field of view, cycling-specialised EIS, AI video optimisation, and auto-highlight editing.

– Capture POV rides in Full HD (1920×1080 @30FPS) with a 120° field of view, cycling-specialised EIS, AI video optimisation, and auto-highlight editing. POV Long Battery Life – Record continuously for up to 5 hours (1 hr base + 4 hrs with Power Plus) or enjoy up to 48 hours of music playback.

– Record continuously for up to 5 hours (1 hr base + 4 hrs with Power Plus) or enjoy up to 48 hours of music playback. Full Open-Ear Headphones – Dual-speaker, four-driver system providing directional audio for calls, music, and walkie-talkie mode, while maintaining environmental awareness.

– Dual-speaker, four-driver system providing directional audio for calls, music, and walkie-talkie mode, while maintaining environmental awareness. Sports Comfort & Protection – Lightweight <50 g TR90 frame with UV400 anti-fog replaceable lenses, IP54 durability, and prescription compatibility.

– Lightweight <50 g TR90 frame with UV400 anti-fog replaceable lenses, IP54 durability, and prescription compatibility. Upgradeable to ZEISS Lenses – Optional lenses with advanced UV protection, scratch resistance, Ri-Pel repellence, and anti-reflective clarity.

Why It Matters

The BleeqUp Ranger is the first AI eyewear purpose-built for cycling — and equally powerful for other outdoor pursuits such as fishing, mountain trekking, and golfing. It delivers continuous 5-hour POV recording, a capability unmatched by other smart glasses, which are typically limited to short clips.

Beyond endurance, Ranger solves the convenience challenge faced by athletes: with its one-tap capture function, users can instantly start recording without the need for external mounts or repeated angle adjustments, common drawbacks of traditional action cameras.

With its 4-in-1 integration and optional ZEISS optical lenses, Ranger transforms sports eyewear into an all-in-one performance, safety, and storytelling tool.

Availability

The BleeqUp Ranger is globally available starting September 5, 2025, priced from $379, through official retail and online channels. With stock now ready, BleeqUp is also expanding into more than 2,000 eyewear stores across Europe, supported by its European shareholder, Pacific Group Sarl. In addition to eyewear stores, BleeqUp will expand into multi-category retail channels, including sports and outdoor, consumer electronics, specialty eyewear, cycling and motorcycle shops, as well as travel retail and airport duty-free.

Visit BleeqUp at IFA 2025 in Hall 25, Stand 297 to experience the BleeqUp Ranger in person.

About BleeqUp

Founded in 2022, BleeqUp is an AI-powered outdoor sports technology brand dedicated to redefining performance and safety for adventurers in cycling, running, mountaineering, and skiing. Through smart, stylish eyewear, BleeqUp enhances outdoor pursuits by combining advanced AI features with premium optical design, helping athletes ride further, move smarter, and stay safer.



