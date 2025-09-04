Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in September Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that Praxis’ management will be attending and presenting in three upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: a corporate presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 9th at 9:00-9:35am EDT at the InterContinental New York Barclay.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: a fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, September 10th at 8:30am EDT at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link.

TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit: a corporate presentation will take place virtually on Thursday, September 18th at 3:00-3:30pm EDT.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

A replay of the webcasted event will also be available through the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.