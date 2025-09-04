MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for August 2025

208 Blocks Won in August

Increased BTC Holdings* to 52,477 BTC

Miami, FL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for August 2025.

Management Commentary

"Similar to last month, we produced 208 blocks in August as global hashrate increased 6% month-over-month to an average of 949 EH/s," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Given the decline in bitcoin price during the month, we took the opportunity to strategically add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC.

"Our energized hashrate grew 1% over the prior month, and all containers and miners at our Texas wind farm are on-site and connected. We are on track to be fully operational at the site in the fourth quarter.

"We recently announced the signing of an investment agreement allowing MARA to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF, one of the world's largest low-carbon energy producers, with the option to increase our ownership up to 75% by 2027. The transaction is expected to close in or around Q4 2025, subject to customary closing requirements and regulatory approval. Upon closing, this joint venture would formalize the convergence of our technology stack and AI in developing new solutions that can lower the cost of processing and secure the edge infrastructure that will support the growing AI economy. Furthermore, we established our European headquarters in Paris and welcomed European business leaders to accelerate our international growth strategy. Together, these announcements reinforce MARA’s role in advancing energy partnerships dedicated to stabilizing power grids while capturing and repurposing unused energy."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 8/31/2025 7/31/2025 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 208 207 — % BTC Produced 705 703 — % Average BTC Produced per Day 22.7 22.7 — % Share of available miner rewards 2 4.9 % 4.9 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 0.8 % 1.1 % NM Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1 59.4 58.9 1 %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of August 31, 2025, the Company held a total of 52,477 BTC*. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in August.

*Includes bitcoin that is loaned, actively managed or pledged as collateral

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

