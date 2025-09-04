Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH"), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary vs. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 (where applicable)

  • Revenue of $103.7 million compared to $109.6 million.
  • Gross profit of $40.4 million compared to $44.5 million.
  • Income from operations of $12.9 million compared to $16.6 million.
  • Net income of $3.7 million compared to $7.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $26.8 million compared to $31.6 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 25.8% compared to 28.8%
  • Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $425.0 million with net debt1 of $384.0 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $358.0 million compared to $236.3 million one year ago.
  • Leverage ratio1 at quarter end of 3.8x.

Management Commentary

“This quarter, our results demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of our business model amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and localized weather-related disruptions,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “While our concrete pumping volumes continued to experience softness in commercial demand and, to a lesser extent residential construction sectors, our waste management segment delivered modest growth, reinforcing the stability and diversification benefits of our platform. Our disciplined focus on cost management, fleet optimization, and strategic pricing helped buffer against topline softness. We remain committed to generating healthy free cash flow, maintaining flexibility, and deploying capital thoughtfully—whether through opportunistic share repurchases or targeted acquisitions—to position the company for stronger performance as market conditions improve.”

_______________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and leverage ratio are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $103.7 million compared to $109.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to ongoing deferrals in commercial construction demand and softness in residential demand, mostly due to persistent high interest rates and higher rainfall in the Company’s central and southeast regions. Further, while the Company has not been directly impacted by tariffs, the continued uncertainty surrounding tariffs has contributed to the deferral of certain commercial construction projects.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $40.4 million compared to $44.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin declined 160 basis points to 39.0% compared to 40.6% in the prior year quarter.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A") in the third quarter were $27.5 million compared to $27.9 million in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 26.5% in the third quarter compared to 25.5% in the prior year quarter.

Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $3.7 million compared to net income of $7.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $3.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $26.8 million compared to $31.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.8% compared to 28.8% in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity

On July 31, 2025, the Company had debt outstanding of $425.0 million, net debt of $384.0 million and total available liquidity of $358.0 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $69.3 million compared to $75.2 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by ongoing deferrals in commercial construction demand and softness in residential demand, mostly due to economic and market uncertainty from high interest rates, and higher rainfall in the Company's central and southeast regions in the months of May and June. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $1.6 million compared to net income of $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $20.3 million in the prior year quarter. These decreases were largely driven by the decrease in revenue volume, as discussed above.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 4% to $19.3 million compared to $18.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by organic volume growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $1.4 million compared to net income of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 3% to $7.4 million compared to $7.2 million in the prior year quarter due to improved year-over-year revenue and disciplined cost control.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $15.1 million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was down 10% year-over-year due to lower volumes caused by a slowdown in commercial construction demand. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.7 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, the changes in net income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily related to the decrease in revenue.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2025 revenue to range between $380.0 million to $390.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $95.0 million to $100.0 million, and free cash flow2 to be approximately $45.0 million. These expectations continue to assume the construction market will not start to meaningfully recover until late fiscal year 2026 or early fiscal year 2027.

_______________
2 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2025 results.

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13755065

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and is available for replay here https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1728355&tp_key=fcf4f7a7c9 as well as the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through September 11, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13755065

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2025, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 95 branch locations across 23 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 35 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 23 operating locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2025 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, changes in foreign trade policies, restrictive monetary policies, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse and severe weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings, rulings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, free cash flow and leverage ratio, all of which are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs net of interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, other expense (income), net, goodwill and intangibles impairment and other adjustments. Other adjustments include non-recurring expenses, non-cash currency gains/losses and transaction expenses. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Transaction expenses can be volatile as they are primarily driven by the size of a specific acquisition. As such, the Company excludes these amounts from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability across periods.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and annual financial reports and presentations prepared for management, our board of directors and investors, and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt as a specified date is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See "Reconciliation of Net Debt" below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
  As of July 31,  As of October 31, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2024 
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $41,001  $43,041 
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $879 and $916, respectively  52,396   56,441 
Inventory  7,454   5,922 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,918   6,956 
Total current assets  112,769   112,360 
         
Property, plant and equipment, net  414,908   415,726 
Intangible assets, net  96,829   105,612 
Goodwill  223,743   222,996 
Right-of-use operating lease assets  24,257   26,179 
Other non-current assets  11,373   12,578 
Deferred financing costs  2,152   2,539 
Total assets $886,031  $897,990 
         
Current liabilities:        
Revolving loan $-  $20 
Operating lease obligations, current portion  5,014   4,817 
Accounts payable  8,061   7,668 
Accrued payroll and payroll expenses  14,400   14,303 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  36,019   28,673 
Income taxes payable  877   850 
Total current liabilities  64,371   56,331 
         
Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs  417,629   373,260 
Operating lease obligations, non-current  19,776   21,716 
Deferred income taxes  86,193   86,647 
Other liabilities, non-current  11,741   13,321 
Total liabilities  599,710   551,275 
         
         
Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024  25,000   25,000 
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 51,540,028 and 53,273,644 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively  6   6 
Additional paid-in capital  389,263   386,313 
Treasury stock  (39,817)  (25,881)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  2,185   (483)
Accumulated deficit  (90,316)  (38,240)
Total stockholders' equity  261,321   321,715 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $886,031  $897,990 
         


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
       
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Nine Months Ended July 31, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Revenue $103,676  $109,617  $284,080  $314,390 
Cost of operations  63,287   65,112   176,274   194,804 
Gross profit  40,389   44,505   107,806   119,586 
Gross margin  39.0%  40.6%  37.9%  38.0%
                 
General and administrative expenses  27,459   27,880   83,131   89,450 
Income from operations  12,930   16,625   24,675   30,136 
                 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs  (8,399)  (6,318)  (23,168)  (19,744)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   (1,392)  - 
Interest income  273   58   946   148 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   -   -   130 
Other income, net  228   276   290   360 
Income before income taxes  5,032   10,641   1,351   11,030 
                 
Income tax expense  1,333   3,081   295   4,250 
                 
Net income  3,699   7,560   1,056   6,780 
                 
Less preferred shares dividends  (441)  (440)  (1,309)  (1,310)
                 
Income (loss) available to common shareholders $3,258  $7,120  $(253) $5,470 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  51,696   53,699   52,435   53,556 
Diluted  51,906   53,775   52,435   54,191 
                 
Net income per common share                
Basic $0.07  $0.13  $-  $0.10 
Diluted $0.07  $0.13  $-  $0.10 
                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    
  For the Nine Months Ended July 31, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2024 
         
Net income $1,056  $6,780 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Non-cash operating lease expense  3,913   3,841 
Foreign currency adjustments  (26)  (890)
Depreciation  31,454   31,345 
Deferred income taxes  (803)  2,693 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  1,311   1,336 
Amortization of intangible assets  8,968   11,482 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,431   1,917 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   (130)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  1,392   - 
Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment  (609)  (1,412)
Other operating activities  (47)  72 
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables  4,353   7,227 
Inventory  (1,447)  301 
Other operating assets  (6,978)  (551)
Accounts payable  (565)  (1,668)
Other operating liabilities  6,447   2,131 
Net cash provided by operating activities  49,850   64,474 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (34,230)  (37,484)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  6,028   7,472 
Net cash used in investing activities  (28,202)  (30,012)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds on long term debt  425,000   - 
Payments on long term debt  (375,000)  - 
Proceeds on revolving loan  188,229   230,398 
Payments on revolving loan  (188,249)  (249,352)
Dividends paid  (53,132)    
Payment of debt issuance costs  (8,163)  - 
Purchase of treasury stock  (12,315)  (7,161)
Other financing activities  (204)  1,343 
Net cash used in financing activities  (23,834)  (24,772)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash  146   782 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (2,040)  10,472 
Cash and cash equivalents:        
Beginning of period  43,041   15,861 
End of period $41,001  $26,333 
         


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Revenue
       
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping  69,271  $75,213  $(5,942)  (7.9)%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1)  19,337   18,545   792   4.3%
U.K. Operations  15,068   15,859   (791)  (5.0)%
Total revenue $103,676  $109,617  $(5,941)  (5.4)%

(1) For the three months ended Jul 31, 2025 and 2024, intersegment revenue of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively, is excluded.

  Nine Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping $188,293  $216,514  $(28,221)  (13.0)%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1)  54,087   51,063   3,024   5.9%
U.K. Operations  41,700   46,813   (5,113)  (10.9)%
Total revenue $284,080  $314,390  $(30,310)  (9.6)%

(1) For the nine months ended 2025 and 2024, intersegment revenue of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively, is excluded.

 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)
 

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company updated its methodology in which the Company allocates its corporate costs to better align with the manner in which the Company now allocates resources and measures performance. As a result, segment results for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

  Three Months Ended July 31, 2024  Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 
(in thousands) Consolidated  U.S. Concrete Pumping  U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  U.K. Operations  Consolidated  U.S. Concrete Pumping  U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  U.K. Operations 
As Previously Reported                                
Net income (loss) $7,560  $3,535  $3,120  $905  $6,780  $(4,309) $8,526  $2,433 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs  6,318   5,585   -   733   19,744   17,577   -   2,167 
EBITDA  31,450   20,156   7,313   3,981   73,601   43,216   18,881   11,374 
Stock-based compensation  644   644   -   -   1,917   1,917   -   - 
Other expense (income), net  (276)  (252)  (3)  (21)  (360)  (279)  (10)  (71)
Other Adjustments  (180)  (439)  -   268   3,439   3,229   -   264 
Adjusted EBITDA  31,638   20,100   7,310   4,228   78,467   48,029   18,871   11,567 
                                 
Recast Adjustment                                
Net income (loss) $-  $1,419  $(1,419)  -  $-  $6,997  $(6,997) $- 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs  (57)  (1,497)  1,488   (48)  (147)  (4,865)  4,811   (93)
EBITDA  (57)  (78)  69   (48)  (147)  2,132   (2,186)  (93)
Stock-based compensation  -   (170)  170   -   -   (520)  520   - 
Other expense (income), net  -   62   (62)  -   -   65   (65)  - 
Other Adjustments  57   332   (332)  48   147   (442)  442   93 
Adjusted EBITDA  -   155   (155)  -   -   1,289   (1,289)  - 
                                 
Current Report as Recast                                
Net income (loss) $7,560  $4,954  $1,701   905  $6,780  $2,688  $1,529  $2,433 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income  6,261   4,088   1,488   685   19,597   12,712   4,811   2,074 
EBITDA  31,393   20,078   7,382   3,933   73,454   45,348   16,695   11,281 
Stock-based compensation  644   474   170   -   1,917   1,397   520   - 
Other expense (income), net  (276)  (190)  (65)  (21)  (360)  (214)  (75)  (71)
Other Adjustments  (123)  (107)  (332)  316   3,586   2,787   442   357 
Adjusted EBITDA  31,638   20,255   7,155   4,228   78,467   49,318   17,582   11,567 
                                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Continued
    
  Net Income 
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping $1,625  $4,954  $(3,329)  (67.2)%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  1,391   1,701   (310)  (18.2)%
U.K. Operations  683   905   (222)  (24.5)%
Total $3,699  $7,560  $(3,861)  (51.1)%
                 
                 
  Adjusted EBITDA 
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping $15,604  $20,255  $(4,651)  (23.0)%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  7,371   7,155   216   3.0%
U.K. Operations  3,868   4,228   (360)  (8.5)%
Total $26,843  $31,638  $(4,795)  (15.2)%


  Net Income (Loss) 
  Nine Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping $(3,056) $2,688  $(5,744)  * 
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  2,817   1,529   1,288   84.2%
U.K. Operations  1,295   2,433   (1,138)  (46.8)%
Other  -   130   (130)  * 
Total $1,056  $6,780  $(5,724)  (84.4)%
*Change is not meaningful                
                 
  Adjusted EBITDA 
  Nine Months Ended July 31,  Change 
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. Concrete Pumping $37,395  $49,318  $(11,923)  (24.2)%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services  19,081   17,582   1,499   8.5%
U.K. Operations  9,875   11,567   (1,692)  (14.6)%
Total $66,351  $78,467  $(12,116)  (15.4)%
                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Performance
                   
(dollars in millions) Revenue  Net Income  Adjusted EBITDA1  Capital Expenditures2  Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures  Earnings Per Diluted Share 
                         
Q1 2024 $98  $(4) $19  $17  $3  $(0.08)
Q2 2024 $107  $3  $28  $7  $21  $0.05 
Q3 2024 $110  $8  $32  $6  $26  $0.13 
Q4 2024 $111  $9  $34  $2  $32  $0.16 
Q1 2025 $86  $(3) $17  $4  $13  $(0.06)
Q2 2025 $94  $-  $22  $12  $10  $(0.01)
Q3 2025 $104  $4  $27  $12  $15  $0.07 
                         
¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.
Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:
*Q1 2024 capex includes approximately $5 million growth investment.
*Q2 2024 capex includes approximately $1 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.
*Q3 2024 capex includes approximately $4 million growth investment.
*Q4 2024 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.
*Q1 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.
*Q2 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.
*Q3 2025 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.
                         


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
       
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Nine Months Ended July 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Consolidated                
Net income $3,699  $7,560  $1,056  $6,780 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income  8,126   6,261   22,222   19,597 
Income tax expense  1,333   3,081   295   4,250 
Depreciation and amortization  13,638   14,491   40,422   42,827 
EBITDA  26,796   31,393   63,995   73,454 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   1,392   - 
Stock based compensation  526   644   1,431   1,917 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   -   -   (130)
Other income, net  (228)  (276)  (290)  (360)
Other adjustments(1)  (251)  (123)  (177)  3,586 
Adjusted EBITDA $26,843  $31,638  $66,351  $78,467 
                 
U.S. Concrete Pumping                
Net income (loss) $1,625  $4,954  $(3,056) $2,688 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income  5,005   4,088   13,527   12,712 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (133)  1,162   (1,795)  (426)
Depreciation and amortization  9,145   9,874   27,226   30,374 
EBITDA  15,642   20,078   35,902   45,348 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   862   - 
Stock based compensation  359   474   968   1,397 
Other income, net  (144)  (190)  (161)  (214)
Other adjustments(1)  (253)  (107)  (176)  2,787 
Adjusted EBITDA $15,604  $20,255  $37,395  $49,318 
                 
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services                
Net income $1,391  $1,701  $2,817  $1,529 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income  2,354   1,488   6,495   4,811 
Income tax expense  1,029   1,483   1,444   3,466 
Depreciation and amortization  2,501   2,710   7,428   6,889 
EBITDA  7,275   7,382   18,184   16,695 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   530   - 
Stock based compensation  167   170   463   520 
Other income, net  (71)  (65)  (86)  (75)
Other adjustments  -   (332)  (10)  442 
Adjusted EBITDA $7,371  $7,155  $19,081  $17,582 
                 

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.   

       
  Three Months Ended July 31,  Nine Months Ended July 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
U.K. Operations                
Net income $683  $905  $1,295  $2,433 
Interest expense, net  767   685   2,200   2,074 
Income tax expense  437   436   646   1,210 
Depreciation and amortization  1,992   1,907   5,768   5,564 
EBITDA  3,879   3,933   9,909   11,281 
Other income, net  (13)  (21)  (43)  (71)
Other adjustments  2   316   9   357 
Adjusted EBITDA $3,868  $4,228  $9,875  $11,567 
                 
Other                
Net income $-  $-  $-  $130 
EBITDA  -   -   -   130 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   -   -   (130)
Adjusted EBITDA $-  $-  $-  $- 
                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt
                
  July 31,  October 31,  January 31,  April 30,  July 31, 
(in thousands) 2024  2024  2025  2025  2025 
Senior Notes  375,000   375,000   425,000   425,000   425,000 
Revolving loan draws outstanding  -   20   -   -   - 
Less: Cash  (26,333)  (43,041)  (85,132)  (37,788)  (41,001)
Net debt $348,667  $331,979  $339,868  $387,212  $383,999 
                     


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA
                     
(dollars in thousands)Q1 2024  Q2 2024  Q3 2024  Q4 2024  Q1 2025  Q2 2025  Q3 2025 
Consolidated                           
Net income (loss)$(3,826) $3,046  $7,560  $9,427  $(2,639) $(4) $3,699 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 6,463   6,873   6,261   5,976   5,802   8,294   8,126 
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,011)  2,180   3,081   3,854   (1,036)  (2)  1,333 
Depreciation and amortization 14,097   14,239   14,491   14,283   13,200   13,584   13,638 
EBITDA 15,723   26,338   31,393   33,540   15,327   21,872   26,796 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   -   -   1,392   -   - 
Stock based compensation 536   737   644   477   367   538   526 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (130)  -   -   -   -   -   - 
Other expense (income), net (39)  (44)  (276)  (47)  (34)  (28)  (228)
Other adjustments(1) 3,191   517   (123)  (290)  (41)  155   (251)
Adjusted EBITDA$19,281  $27,548  $31,638  $33,680  $17,011  $22,497  $26,843 
                            

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.


