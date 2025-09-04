Coherent Debuts 30kW EDGE FL Fiber Laser for Thick Sheet Cutting at FABTECH Chicago

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the debut of its EDGE FL30 fiber laser, a groundbreaking 30 kW laser source engineered to deliver unmatched performance in metal cutting applications. With exceptional brightness transmitted through a 100 μm beam delivery fiber, the EDGE FL30 establishes a new benchmark for high-power, thick sheet cutting.

At the core of the EDGE FL30 is our proven back reflection resilience, a hallmark of the company’s fiber lasers. This design innovation significantly reduces any loss of cut or process instability, ensuring maximum uptime and consistent results—even with challenging cutting scenarios. For manufacturers, it means faster throughput, fewer interruptions, and lower total cost of ownership

As with all Coherent fiber lasers, the EDGE FL30 is built employing our own industry-leading active fiber technology and pump diodes, ensuring quality, high efficiency, and longevity. The system architecture leverages the latest generation FPGA-controlled EDGE FL modules from Coherent, offering robust performance, built-in redundancy, and field-replaceable options.

“The EDGE FL30 represents a major leap forward in high-power laser cutting technology,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. “By combining world-class power, unique brightness, and proven back reflection resilience, we’re giving OEMs the tools they need to deliver cutting systems that outperform in reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.”

Coherent also offers a fully compatible stablemate, the FSC3-Z-HP cutting head, enabling OEMs to build next-generation cutting machines with reliability, precision, and performance.

The EDGE FL30 will make its world premiere at FABTECH 2025 in Chicago, underscoring Coherent’s commitment to advancing the future of high-power fiber laser cutting in the U.S. market and worldwide.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

