Centene Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 8, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Centene Corporation ("Centene " or the "Company") (NYSE: CNC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 12, 2024 through June 30, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Centene investors have until September 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Centene Corporation is a healthcare enterprise that delivers fully integrated services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, with a particular focus on serving underinsured and uninsured individuals.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they had reliable, accurate information regarding Centene’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth. Defendants repeatedly highlighted strong enrollment rates and low morbidity levels as supportive of the Company’s growth prospects and financial guidance.

In reality, however, the complaint alleges that these representations were materially misleading, as they concealed adverse enrollment trends and worsening morbidity rates. A preliminary internal analysis, covering more than two-thirds of Centene’s marketplace membership, revealed lower-than-expected enrollment and a higher-than-anticipated aggregate market morbidity, contradicting the Company’s prior public statements.

On July 1, 2025, Centene publicly withdrew its 2025 guidance, citing the disappointing findings from its analysis of the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace. The Company disclosed that market growth across 22 states—representing approximately 72% of its marketplace membership—was significantly below expectations. As a result, Centene revised its 2025 guidance downward to approximately $1.8 billion in earnings, or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75, according to the complaint.

Following this announcement, Centene’s stock price declined by more than 40%, inflicting significant financial harm on investors and triggering the current class action litigation.

