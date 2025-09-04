Backcountry Acquires Velotech Inc.

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backcountry, the leading premium specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, announced its acquisition of Velotech Inc., the Portland, Oregon based cycling retailer operating BikeTiresDirect, Western Bikeworks, and TriSports. The move strengthens Backcountry’s position in the growing U.S. cycling market and broadens its ability to serve riders nationwide.

Velotech has grown into a leading internet retailer for road cycling gear by prioritizing customer service with competitive pricing, same-day shipping, and a commitment to quality products. Repeatedly recognized among the Portland Business Journal’s fastest-growing companies, Velotech serves commuters, triathletes, road cyclists, cyclocross racers, and mountain bikers, all rooted in its mission of “cyclists serving cyclists.” The company carries a broad range of leading manufacturers across components, apparel, protection, and nutrition categories that complement and strengthen Backcountry’s existing outdoor and cycling assortment.

“Velotech’s cycling-first DNA and operational excellence make them a highly strategic addition to Backcountry,” says Kevin Lenau, interim CEO of Backcountry. “This partnership is rooted in brand independence and fueled by a shared ambition to better serve riders everywhere.”

With headquarters and a will-call showroom in Portland, Velotech provides regional accessibility and reliable nationwide delivery. The company also maintains deep community ties, serving as title sponsor of Portland Velo non-profit cycling club and supporting numerous local cycling events.

Velotech will continue to operate its existing sites independently. Over time, Backcountry and Velotech will explore opportunities to collaborate on product assortment, rider education, content, and fulfillment to further enhance the customer experience.

“We’re excited to join the Backcountry family,” says Jay Torborg, CEO of VeloTech. “Backcountry’s scale and outdoor expertise will help us serve more riders than ever, while staying true to our roots.”

About Backcountry

Established in 1996, Backcountry has become a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, offering a curated selection of premium products from nearly 800 brands both online and across nine U.S. locations. Renowned for its commitment to quality and durability, Backcountry’s in-house apparel line is developed in collaboration with athletes and supported by its team of Gearhead experts. With decades of experience, a broad assortment of quality products, and an unwavering focus on exceptional customer service, Backcountry is the one-stop-shop for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels and budgets.

About Velotech Inc.

Velotech Inc. is a Portland, Oregon–based cycling retailer operating a portfolio of specialty sites including BikeTiresDirect, Western Bikeworks, and TriSports. With a foundation of “cyclists serving cyclists,” Velotech is committed to providing excellent service and great products for cyclists of all disciplines and skill levels.