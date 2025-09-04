Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BNED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Barnes & Noble investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On July 18, 2025, after the market closed, Barnes & Noble filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that it had submitted a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing. The Company reported it was unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025 without unreasonable effort or expense. The Form 12b-25 included preliminary, unaudited results and further revealed that in July 2025, management was alerted to issues regarding the recording of cost of digital sales. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, with assistance from outside counsel and advisors, subsequently launched an internal investigation.

On this news, Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising