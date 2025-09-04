ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Dr. Zhen Li, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:20 p.m. EDT.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals 

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases.  In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
