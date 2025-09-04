READY CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ready Capital Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ready Capital (RC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Ready Capital between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ready Capital on March 6, 2025 with a Class Period from November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ready Capital have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to “stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital’s current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Ready Capital, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

