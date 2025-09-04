Howard Hughes Communities Reports $1.2 Billion in Sales at Launch of Newest Luxury Residential Towers at Ward Village® Including Discovery Land Company’s Exclusive Residential Offering on O‘ahu

HONOLULU, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Communities, the real estate platform of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), today announced unprecedented sales velocity and record-breaking prices at ‘Ilima Ward Village and Melia Ward Village, two new luxury residential towers at Ward Village®, the company’s acclaimed 60-acre community in the heart of Honolulu. The two towers, designed by renowned architecture firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects, reported record-breaking sales of $1.2 billion at launch, including over $280 million in penthouse sales, with a single residence selling in excess of $40 million. The robust sales at ‘Ilima—which is being developed in partnership with Discovery Land Company—and at Melia demonstrate the tremendous interest in the award-winning Ward Village community. ‘Ilima and Melia are 41 percent and 52 percent pre-sold, respectively, as of September 1, 2025, echoing the continued demand for luxury condominiums across the Howard Hughes portfolio.

“The record sales at ‘Ilima and Melia—both in volume and pricing—are the highest ever seen in Hawai‘i, solidifying Ward Village as the gold standard for luxury living on O‘ahu,” said David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “Together with Discovery Land Company, RAMSA, and Champalimaud Design, we have created an unparalleled residential experience on the most sought-after site on the South Shore that demonstrates once again how exceptional quality drives premium land values and market demand across our Howard Hughes communities.”

‘Ilima Ward Village is Discovery Land Company’s exclusive residential offering on O‘ahu and will deliver the signature concierge services and distinguished residential lifestyle for which the global real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities is known. ‘Ilima will complement the company’s collection of renowned communities while offering the Discovery experience in a new setting: a residential tower in a vibrant, urban island location.

“For more than thirty years, Discovery Land Company has pioneered unique and intimate communities, and there is no better setting in which to showcase that model than Ward Village,” said Michael S. Meldman, Founder and Chairman of Discovery Land Company. “‘Ilima is the result of our incredible partnership with Howard Hughes. It is thoughtfully designed for the entire family and embodies the multi-generational enjoyment that is a hallmark of the Discovery experience.”

At 33 stories with 148 residences, ‘Ilima Ward Village features a distinctively angular façade that offers multiple premium corner residences, capitalizing on the tower’s prime location and panoramic vistas. Melia Ward Village, ‘Ilima’s 35-story companion tower, comprises 221 residences with access to a full suite of amenities. Located together on the last available site on the South Shore, the two towers will be connected by a native botanical garden pathway, designed by world-renowned landscape design studio VITA Planning & Landscape Architecture, that stretches from the iconic IBM Building to the expansive Ka Lei Park.

“With our design for ‘Ilima and Melia, we dug in to capture something that says this could only be in Hawai‘i—and only in Honolulu, at Ward Village,” said Robert A.M. Stern, FAIA, founding partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects. “We looked to embrace the distinctive character and resort quality of this exceptional location through modern design—picking up on long-established and long-evolving threads and bringing in innovative technology and design to create architecture that feels both timeless and extremely modern.”

Ward Village continues a legacy of distinction that attracts residents who seek an outstanding quality of life in one of the world’s most sought-after locations. The sales momentum at Ward Village reflects the ongoing demand for luxury condominiums across the national portfolio of Howard Hughes Communities. The company is also collaborating with Robert A.M. Stern Architects in The Woodlands®, Texas, on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands, a 111-unit luxury development that is Ritz-Carlton’s first stand-alone condo project in Texas, and which sold out 60 percent of its inventory within its initial five days of sales and is currently 70 percent pre-sold.

In addition to record sales, Ward Village has recently made many meaningful contributions to the area, including the opening of Victoria Ward Park Makai, the initial phase of a new 3.5-acre park. The development plan for enhanced public green space throughout the community coincides with recently amended HCDA Mauka Area Rules that establish new guidelines representing the potential for an estimated 2.5 to 3.5 million gross square feet of future redevelopment, adding to the community of Ward Village and creating synergies with broader Kaka‘ako. The updated rules emphasize transit-oriented development incentive zones, supporting a balanced mix of homes, public spaces, restaurants, and retail experiences to bring greater public benefit to the neighborhood.

About Ward Village®

Ward Village is a Howard Hughes community in the heart of Honolulu, located between downtown and Waikīkī. Honoring the distinct history of its land, the 60-acre master planned community is at the forefront of sustainable community development—integrating striking architecture, culture and arts, and public open space. At full buildout, Ward Village will include thousands of homes and approximately one million square feet of unique retail in what Architectural Digest named “Best Planned Community in the United States.” As a result of strong demand for new housing in urban Honolulu, Ward Village quickly sold out its first seven mixed-use residential towers—Waiea®, Anaha®, Ae‘o, Ke Kilohana®, ʻAʻaliʻi®, Kō‘ula®, and Victoria Place®—transforming the popular shopping and dining district on O‘ahu into a thriving mixed-use neighborhood that offers ocean views and open space, including its newest outdoor gathering place, Victoria Ward Park. New residential buildings in development or under construction include Ulana Ward Village®, The Park Ward Village®, Kalae, The Launiu Ward Village, ‘Ilima Ward Village, and Melia Ward Village. Ward Village, a LEED-ND Platinum-certified master planned community, demonstrates its commitment to responsible, mixed-use development by investing in public benefits and amenities for Honolulu’s urban community. For more information, visit WardVillage.com.

About Howard Hughes Communities

Howard Hughes Communities, the real estate platform of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), develops, owns, and operates the nation’s premier large-scale master planned communities and mixed-use developments. The company’s award-winning assets include The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston region; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix region; Ward Village® in Honolulu; and Merriweather District® in Columbia, Maryland. The Howard Hughes Communities portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. For additional information visit communities.howardhughes.com.

