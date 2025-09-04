Hut 8 Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced the results of the vote conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting").

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated April 30, 2025 was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed, subject to earlier resignation or removal. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee For Total Votes Cast Joseph Flinn 46,451,582 46,957,693 Asher Genoot 46,786,009 46,962,642 Michael Ho 46,785,583 46,958,891 E. Stanley O’Neal 42,508,955 46,940,123 Carl J. (Rick) Rickertsen 45,839,580 46,955,648 Mayo A. Shattuck III 45,566,533 46,951,363 William Tai 42,667,059 46,954,056 Amy Wilkinson 39,326,194 46,866,173



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

