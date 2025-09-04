Bocana Resources Corp. Reports on the Recent Site Visit to the Arizona Mining Claims

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) ("Bocana" or the "Company"), further to the press release dated August 11, 2025 and August 18, 2025, in connection with the due diligence efforts of the Company, a recent week long site visit was conducted during the week of August 24th to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") placer mining claims (the "Claims") owned by LP Associates, LLC. in Tucson, Arizona.

The Company and project investors met with local geologists, mining consultants, BLM officials, lawyers that specialize in similar mining projects, and took an extensive tour of the multiple Claims associated with this project.

As part of this effort, there were 5 core samples taken immediately adjacent to previously drilled and sampled cores, exactly 10 feet deep, with the intent of verifying the results from the previously cored samples. Each sample was collected, identified, and prepared for shipment to certified labs for analysis. The assay results are expected to be received in approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

Together with our consulting geologists, a meeting was held at the BLM’s Tucson Field Office to discuss the permitting process as it exists today and what a streamlined permitting process may look like in light of recent events. In a historic act, the U.S. Department of the Interior (“DOI”) has recently proposed adding silver and platinum to its Critical Minerals List in the draft version for 2025. As the DOI press release stated, “The draft list will guide federal strategy, investment, and permitting decisions designed to secure the minerals needed to drive the U.S. economy and protect national security. The List of Critical Minerals informs direct investments in mining and resource recovery from mine waste, stockpiles, tax incentives for U.S. mineral processing, and streamlined mining permitting.” The List of Critical Minerals will undergo a 30-day public comment period before becoming official, at which time the expedited permitting procedures will be introduced and are expected to significantly benefit the Company’s submitted development plans for this area.

“The recent site visits certainly exceeded my expectations,” said Tim Turner, Bocana’s Chief Executive Officer. “Almost every hour of the six-day visit was busy with on-site geological sampling, permitting plans, meetings with key mining consultants and lawyers, and officials at the local BLM Regional Office. Excellent core samples were acquired, packaged, and shipped to the labs for assay analysis. We look forward to receiving the detailed assay results, subject to the lab's current workflow, and immediately begin moving this project forward.”

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located in the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia, as awarded by Comibol.

