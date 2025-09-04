Non-Holiday, "Any Occasion" Gifting is Growing Based on Proprietary Giftster Data

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprietary Giftster data shows the first half of 2025 saw strong growth in non-holiday gifting activity.
Giftster has millions of members creating and sharing gift wish lists, year-round, and members mark items "purchased" that they intend to gift. Looking at these numbers reveals what we see as high intention to give during the off-season part of the year.
Wish lists aren’t just for birthdays or Christmas—they’re tools for everyday connection. That shift holds a huge opportunity for retailers and marketers.
Why This Non-holiday Gift Trend Matters
- Unscheduled moments = new revenue streams. Most brands focus 90% of their energy on 10% of the year. But 25% of gifting now happens off-calendar. That’s space a retailer could be owning.
- 22% of all 2024 gift orders at gift compay Edible Arrangements were not tied to a holiday or birthday, according to company statistics.
- Less competition for attention - No Valentine’s. No Prime Day. No Black Friday noise. The retailer controls the message and the moment.
- Loyalty over flash - People remember how the retailer presents its brand outside of the holidays. That’s how long-term relationships are built.
Activation Ideas for Retailers
- Launch a just-because gift collection in the $10–$60 impulse range
- Use SMS or email triggers for surprise and delight ("Checked in on a friend lately?)
- Build campaigns around emotion, not occasion ("Thanks for the carpool”. “Congrats on making it through Q2”. “Cheer up a sibling who’s had a rough week”).
Off-Season Growth at Giftster
This year, Giftster has seen 94.5% growth in items purchased on Giftster from January to June compared to 2024. And, over 50% growth in items added.
People aren’t waiting for a holiday. They’re curating lists now because connection and joy can’t be scheduled.
About Giftster
Trusted by over 3 million members, Giftster helps families gift with confidence, connecting them around gift-giving occasions by sharing gift wish lists in a private family group.
- Share wishlists in a private family group or publicly with anyone
- Ability to add any item from any store, while enjoying that store's online experience
- Creates a central place for families to suggest gift ideas and to see what others want... year round.
- Keep the surprise. The list maker cannot see which items have been purchased.
Giftster defines the standard with the original, easy-to-use universal wish list sharing service for family and close friends.
