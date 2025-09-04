SECU Foundation Awards $170,000 Grant to Carolinas Foundation for Hospice and Home Care

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $170,000 grant to Carolinas Foundation for Hospice and Home Care (CFHHC) to assist with the development and implementation of a standardized training curriculum and onboarding model for personal care aides. The project will help address the critical need for qualified care aides and improve the retention of employees in the field.

CFHHC was established in 1998 by the Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC) to support innovation that improves access to quality hospice and home care services in the state.

CFHHC will pilot the program with twelve locations, primarily serving rural areas. The pilot will be structured to partner with nurse education programs at community colleges and universities, increase clinical rotation opportunities for students in home health and hospice care settings, establish a one-on-one preceptor program, and create an employer-based onboarding training model.

“This project will result in a recommended standardized training curriculum for use with newly hired in-home aides that will provide personal care assistance,” said AHHC CEO Tim Rogers. “This ‘on the job’ training program, combined with a Certificate of Achievement awarded to in-home aides who successfully complete the program, will help improve the quality of care provided to patients as well as improve job satisfaction and recognition of this essential workforce.”

This is the second grant SECU Foundation has provided to CFHHC. The first was awarded in 2019 to help address the shortage of registered nurses in home health and hospice agencies.

“We are pleased to once again support CFHHC as they continue their tireless work to improve hospice and home care in North Carolina,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “This funding will support vital programming that will create a stronger system of qualified care aides, enhance the quality of patient care, and make a positive impact for so many in our state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.9 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $328 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

