Camfil Delivers Advanced Air Filtration Solutions for San Diego Healthcare and Life Sciences

San Diego, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, proudly announces its dedication to supporting San Diego’s thriving healthcare and biotechnology industries with its cutting-edge HEPA filtration systems. Designed to meet the rigorous standards demanded by medical and life sciences facilities, Camfil’s solutions ensure the excellent air quality critical for protecting lives and advancing innovation.

San Diego is home to hundreds of health institutions, research labs, and biotech companies. With air quality needs ranging from controlling airborne infection in hospitals to protecting sensitive pharmaceutical production and ensuring ISO-class cleanroom compliance in research labs, Camfil’s filtration systems are optimized to address the specific challenges posed by Southern California’s coastal climate and the strict regulatory requirements of the healthcare sector.

Camfil's innovative filtration technologies include:

HEPA and ULPA Filters to capture up to 99.9995% of airborne particles as small as 0.12 microns, critical for operating rooms, isolation wards, and cleanrooms.

to capture up to 99.9995% of airborne particles as small as 0.12 microns, critical for operating rooms, isolation wards, and cleanrooms. Modular Containment Systems for specialized applications requiring pressurization or directional airflow.

for specialized applications requiring pressurization or directional airflow. Air Purifiers for patient rooms and overflow areas, combining HEPA and carbon filtration to remove pathogens and odors.

for patient rooms and overflow areas, combining HEPA and carbon filtration to remove pathogens and odors. Low-Pressure-Drop Filters designed to maintain clean air while minimizing energy costs and extending equipment life.

By prioritizing efficiency, compliance, and innovation, Camfil is helping facilities across San Diego, La Jolla, Carlsbad, and Chula Vista improve infection control, reduce operational costs, and support sustainable energy goals aligned with initiatives like LEED and Title 24.

“San Diego’s medical and biotech institutions rely on pristine air to save lives and advance science,” says Shawn Dunlea, Territory Sales Manager of Camfil’s San Diego-area team, “Camfil supports this mission with proven HEPA filtration systems that meet the toughest regulatory and operational demands. Whether you manage a regional hospital or a genetic sequencing lab, our experts can design an optimized, compliant, and efficient air strategy.”

Learn more about Camfil’s healthcare air quality solutions for the San Diego area: Camfil San Diego: HEPA Air Filtration for Healthcare and Life Science Facilities

