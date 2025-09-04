Charting New Zealand's $76B AI Future: Enlighten Designs to Honour Top Innovators at Aotearoa AI Summit

Hamilton, New Zealand , Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlighten Designs, a leader in AI, data analytics, data visualization and data storytelling, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Outstanding AI Implementation Award, which will be presented at the inaugural Aotearoa AI Summit and Awards on 17 and 18 September 2025.





Building Momentum for AI in Aotearoa

New Zealand is embracing AI at a remarkable pace. In 2025, over 82% of organisations report using AI, with 93% experiencing efficiency gains (source: Kinetics Group, AI-Driven Productivity Gains in New Zealand 2025). Among larger businesses, AI adoption rose to 67% in 2024 from 48% the previous year (source: Global Government Forum).

To guide this transformation responsibly, the government introduced the New Zealand AI Strategy 2025, a principles-based, OECD-aligned framework that emphasises ethical, treaty-aligned, and economically savvy AI growth while targeting an economic uplift of NZ$76 billion by 2038 (source: Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment). Concurrently, the launch of the Public Service AI Framework in February 2025 provides a model for safe and transparent AI deployments in the public sector (source: Library of Congress).

Real-World AI at Work in New Zealand

New Zealand is emerging as a hub for practical AI implementation across various industries. Companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to solve real business challenges, from agriculture to healthcare. Local businesses are showcasing innovative ways to integrate AI technology into their daily operations, making New Zealand a model for AI adoption globally.

For example, Enlighten Designs built an AI solution for Creating Communities that transforms thousands of open-ended survey comments into decision-ready insight. The tailored workflow rapidly surfaces themes, sentiment, and emerging trends with consistent, trustworthy analysis, helping leaders move from community voice to action faster and offering a glimpse of what’s possible when qualitative feedback meets pragmatic AI.

Facing Challenges, Fostering Trust

Despite promising stats, widespread AI adoption remains a work in progress. Only 20% of NZ workers currently use AI in their roles, up modestly from 11% last year (source: HCAMag, AI adoption in NZ remains low: report). Sociocultural hesitancy is also a hurdle: scepticism is high, with just 34% of New Zealanders trusting AI, while 81% favour greater regulation, even though AI could inject NZ$8.6 billion into GDP (source: OliverHartwich.com).

What The AI Outstanding Implementation Award Represents

"Awarding AI solutions that deliver real-world results can help build trust and encourage broader adoption, says Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs, "and that is why we are sponsoring the Outstanding AI Implementation Award. We want to celebrate New Zealand teams turning bold AI ideas into inspiring and useful innovations. Showcasing these successes aligns with our mission to build trust and elevate inclusive AI that benefits our society, companies, and the world."

Event Details

AI Awards Ceremony: 17 September 2025, AUT City Campus, Auckland

17 September 2025, AUT City Campus, Auckland Aotearoa AI Summit: 18 September 2025, Shed 10, Auckland





About Enlighten Designs



Founded in 1998, Enlighten Designs specialises in AI, software development, data analytics, data visualization, data storytelling, websites and web apps that drive measurable impact. As a forward-thinking tech company based in New Zealand with clients worldwide, Enlighten Designs is dedicated to amplifying innovation that is both visionary and responsible. Contact Enlighten Designs to learn more: https://www.enlighten.co.nz/contact-enlighten

