Xcelerator Business Summit Returns for Its Third Year, Featuring Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from Shark Tank, as Keynote Speaker

The Xcelerator Business Summit (XBS25), one of the Midwest's premier business growth and networking events, is proud to announce its return for the third consecutive year on October 7–8, 2025, at The Matrix Club in Naperville, IL. Learn more & secure Early Bird Tickets: www.xbsinfo.com.This year's summit brings together an elite lineup of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and industry disruptors ready to empower business owners with the tools, strategies, and mindset needed to scale.

Headlining this year's event is Kevin Harrington, best known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, Best-Selling Author, and Original Investor "Shark" on Shark Tank. His keynote, "Scale Your Brand Like a Shark," will provide attendees with insider strategies to grow their businesses, expand their reach, and build lasting wealth.

Why Kevin Harrington? As a pioneer who turned the direct-to-consumer model into a multibillion-dollar industry, Harrington has helped launch over 500 products, generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide. His proven track record of spotting opportunities, scaling businesses, and mentoring entrepreneurs makes him an invaluable resource for business leaders seeking sustainable growth. Having him as the keynote speaker gives XBS25 attendees access to a true trailblazer who has mastered the art of scaling from startup to global brand.

2025 Featured Speakers Include: Kevin Harrington – Inventor of the Infomercial, Best-Selling Author, Original Investor Shark on Shark Tank | Scale Your Brand Like a Shark; Dr. Violette Kolcaan – MD, OMD, MBA, Ancient Healing Holistic Medicine Ltd | Longevity, Well-being, and DNA Repair; Chris Gandy – CEO/Founder, Legacy Wealth Group LLC | Building a Business with Purpose; Krystia Rae – CEO/Founder, Lavande | Building a Business with Purpose; Amber Farooqui – Business Coach, CEO, Sisterhood Community & EYB | The Proven Blueprint for Organic Marketing That Converts; Trisha Beltran – Founder, JMB Innovative Business Solutions | Systems Save Dreams: Creating a Backend That Fuels Your Vision; Daniel Gomez – Award-Winning Business Coach, DGE Book Publishing | Your Million Dollar Story; Ron Martinez – COO, Chatavise | The Art of Delegating and Automation; Martha Razo – CEO/Founder, Guero's Pallets, Xcelerator Business Summit | Money Mastery: A Financial Roadmap for Profitable Growth; Danay Chapel – CEO, Treexlines Treebieevents | Make Selfcare Cool AF Again; Dr. Rita Rios – Founder & CEO, CryoDoctors™ | Brazilian Spa Suites | From Survivor to CEO: Turning Real Pain Into Purpose & Profit

With over 10 keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and 90+ business expo exhibitors, attendees will leave with actionable strategies, meaningful connections, and the inspiration to take their business to the next level. Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/1037772574707/?discount=press

XBS25 Sponsors

This year's Xcelerator Business Summit is made possible thanks to the support of our outstanding sponsors such as Title Sponsor: Guero's Pallets Inc.; Billionaire Level Sponsors: Republic Bank of Chicago, Business Diva, Martha Razo; Deca Millionaire Sponsors: Chatavise, Legacy Wealth, Treexlines Treebieevents, I AM LIMITLESS, Dr. Violette Kolcaan; Millionaire Sponsors: Serna Legal Services, Stylish & Fit, BGS Evolution, CAFCU, Motion Media Chicago, AK Callers, Dot Press, DGE Publishing, ProComply Solutions, Transformational Power, PM Wood Services, Authors Authority Authorship Guild, Nex Marketing, and RIVERALU TAX

A full list of our 94+ exhibitors, the complete agenda, workshop speaker lineup, and details on exclusive evening events can be found in the XBS25 Magazine.

Founded by entrepreneur and business strategist Martha Razo, the Xcelerator Business Summit has quickly become a hub for innovation, networking, and business education in the Midwest. Now in its third year, the event continues to attract hundreds of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to connect, learn, and accelerate their success.

