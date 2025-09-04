SeaStar Medical to Participate in the HC Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today its participation in the upcoming HC Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The SeaStar Medical presentation can be viewed on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 7:00 am Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section of the SeaStar Medical website, and will be available for 60 days following the presentation.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy is SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product based on its patented Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology. It was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). QUELIMMUNE is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the US annually.

