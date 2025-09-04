Faraday Future Announces its Annual 919 Futurist Day & Shareholders’ Day on September 19

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will host its 919 Futurist Day & Shareholders’ Day on September 19, 2025, from 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM PDT at the Company’s global headquarters in Los Angeles.

9/19 Event Highlights Preview:



EAI Flywheel

Exclusive immersive experience of FX Super One’s unveiled product features.

In-depth insights into FX Super One’s Middle East Final Launch and delivery plan.

Milestones from the national eight-state co-creation & sales events and announcement of new partners.

FX brand 1st Anniversary: Strategic review and outlook.

Crypto Flywheel

Release details of the C10 & Crypto strategic business plan and roadmap for capital value realization.

Announce the product deployment strategy for the FF EAI Ecosystem Vehicle Chain.

Registration Instructions:

If interested in attending in person, please register through the link below at https://partiful.com/e/nZX27xcQdajh678S7EeG

Registration Deadline: 5:00 PM (Pacific Time), September 17, 2025

This initiative reflects Faraday Future’s commitment to transparency, stockholder engagement, and long-term value creation as the Company accelerates toward its dual flywheel strategy. We look forward to seeing you at our Los Angeles headquarters.

