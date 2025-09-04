Don’t Miss AI Utility on XRP — Sparkvia (SPK) Token Public Sale Now Live

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI the first AI-powered writing platform purpose-built for the XRP Ledger has kicked off the SPARK (SPK) public sale , giving early participants a direct way to power real, on-chain utility for creators.





Sparkvia isn’t selling a promise; it’s shipping a product. More than 500 creators have already used its workspace to turn prompts into publish-ready copy across blogs, websites, emails, and social without juggling five apps. The platform runs on a fixed per-prompt Spark credit model (no subscriptions), topped up on XRPL for fast settlement, low fees, and on-chain transparency. It’s simple: you run a prompt, you see the credits, you ship the work.

SPK Token : https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

That’s where SPARK (SPK) comes in. SPK is a utility token used inside Sparkvia to obtain Spark credits and unlock the entire toolset, AI Writer, Creative Home Page, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, All-in-One Social Post, and more. If you believe AI + XRPL should be measured by output, not hype, SPK is the fuel that turns ideas into finished words. Sale details: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

Why act now? Because this is utility you can feel on day one:

Predictable costs: every prompt uses the same credit amount , so budgets stop guessing.

every prompt uses the , so budgets stop guessing. On-chain clarity: top-ups and usage are recorded on XRPL—easy to reconcile for agencies, startups, and teams.

top-ups and usage are recorded on XRPL—easy to reconcile for agencies, startups, and teams. Speed to publish: generate, refine, and export to Markdown or text in minutes—then top up mid-session without breaking flow.



Participation is straightforward: visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ , review the sale parameters, then send XRP to the public-sale wallet shown to finalize participation on-chain. Once the transaction confirms on XRPL, your SPK allocation is recorded on the portal with delivery details.

The difference between watching and winning is participation. If you want AI that actually ships and a ledger that makes the economics visible step in.

The SPARK (SPK) public sale is live at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ . Review eligibility, timelines, and risk disclosures on the sale portal.

Sparkvia AI Socials;

Website: https://sparkvia.ai/

Public Sale Portal: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

X: https://x.com/sparkvia_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/sparkvia

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ab5xQeCB

Contact details:

Zayven Annati

Zayven@sparkvia.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Sparkvia AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012b9c16-55bc-463e-b136-9e97663d7cfd