Tamra Bedford Expands Medical Spa Services with Microneedling

Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN, expands her services at her medical spa located in San Ramon, California. Among the new additions is medical microneedling. This treatment boosts collagen and elastin production, aiming to improve acne scars and reduce the appearance of large pores. The goal is to enhance the skin's overall appearance and give it a fresh and immediate glow.

Tamra Bedford's medical spa offers a wide variety of services tailored to different skincare needs. One such service is laser hair removal with the Coolglide Laser, known for providing effective and long-lasting results suitable for all skin types. The spa also offers both Botox and Dysport injections, which help reduce frown lines while maintaining natural facial expressions.

The spa addresses several skin issues through laser treatments aimed at pore reduction and skin rejuvenation, tackling problems like fine lines, scars, acne, and rosacea. For those looking for fuller lips, the spa provides treatments with Restylane, which adds immediate volume. Additionally, services that smooth facial wrinkles and folds, also using Restylane, are available.

Among the spa's essential services are chemical peels that exfoliate the skin, removing outer layers to unveil smoother skin. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments target brown spots and skin discolorations. Treatments are specifically designed for managing rosacea, a condition that causes facial redness and visible blood vessels.

"I'm thrilled to expand our service menu to include medical microneedling," expresses Tamra Bedford. "Our aim is to offer a variety of solutions to different skin care needs, and microneedling is a fantastic addition for anyone wanting to enhance skin texture and address specific concerns."

Adding microneedling fits well with the spa's existing variety of non-surgical treatments. Clients can find options like dermal fillers and microdermabrasion, focused on combating aging signs and improving skin tone.

As the spa grows and keeps pace with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, www.tamrabedford.com acts as a valuable online resource. Clients can learn more about the available services there, ensuring they can make informed decisions about their skincare goals.

"We are committed to staying at the leading edge of the skincare industry," said Tamra Bedford. "Our expanded range of services, including micro-needling, makes sure our clients can access the latest treatments with proven results."

Tamra Bedford's medical director, Dr. Stephen Ronan's MD FACS physician-owned and operated medical spa and Blackhawk Plastic Surgery highlights her dedication to offering safe and effective skin treatments within a trusted medical environment.

The introduction of microneedling taps into the rising interest in non-invasive treatments that offer significant skin improvements without lengthy recovery times. As the spa continues to expand its services, it strives to be a trusted choice for individuals in San Ramon seeking professional, medical-grade skincare.

