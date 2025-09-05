HUTCHMED Highlights Clinical Data to be Presented at the 2025 World Conference of Lung Cancer and the CSCO Annual Meeting 2025

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new and updated data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED will be presented at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (“WCLC”) taking place on September 6-9, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, and the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (“CSCO”) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place on September 10-14, 2025 in Jinan, China.
Updated analysis from savolitinib’s SACHI, SAVANNAH and a Phase IIIb confirmatory study in non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) patients will be presented at WCLC 2025. Savolitinib is an oral, potent and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”) being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED and commercialized by AstraZeneca. Details of the WCLC 2025 presentations are as follows:
|Abstract title
|Presenter / Lead author
|Presentation details
SPONSORED STUDIES
|SAVANNAH: Biomarker Concordance and Acquired Resistance in Patients with EGFRm MET-OverExp and / or Amp NSCLC
|Christina Baik, University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Seattle, USA
|MA03.03
Mini Oral: New Advances in Circulating Biomarkers
Room 06
Sunday, September 7, 2025
3:15 - 4:30PM CEST
|Efficacy and Safety of Savolitinib in Advanced or Metastatic METex14 NSCLC Patients With or Without Prior Immunotherapy
|Yongfeng Yu, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai, China
|P3.12.48
Poster: Metastatic NSCLC – Targeted Therapy
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
|Frontline Treatment Duration in MET-Amplified NSCLC After Third-Generation EGFR-TKI Failure: SACHI Study Insights
|Lijuan Chen, Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University & Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China
|P3.12.64
Poster: Metastatic NSCLC – Targeted Therapy
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
|Osimertinib + Savolitinib in EGFRm Advanced NSCLC With MET Overexp And/Or Amp Post-Progression on Osimertinib: SAVANNAH PROs
|Silvia Novello, University of Turin, San Luigi Hospital, Turin, Italy
|PT2.12.04
ePoster: Metastatic NSCLC – Targeted Therapy
Monday, September 8, 2025
INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES
|Efficacy and Safety of Surufatinib, Durvalumab in Combined with Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment of Extensive-stage Small-cell Lung Cancer
|Hui Zhang/ Ying Hu, Beijing Chest Hospital, Beijing, China
|P3.13.22
Poster: Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Clinical data of HMPL-653, a novel, selective and potent CSF-1R inhibitor, from a first-in-human Phase I study in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor in China will be presented for the first time at the CSCO Annual Meeting 2025. Details of the CSCO Annual Meeting 2025 presentations are as follows:
|Abstract title
|Presenter / Lead author
|Presentation details
SPONSORED STUDIES
|A first-in-human phase I study of HMPL-653, a CSF-1R inhibitor, in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor
|Xiaohui Niu
|25297
Oral Session
Friday, September 12, 2025
15:00 - 15:12PM HKT
INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES
|Fruquintinib Plus Serplulimab as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (nccRCC): Updated Efficacy and Safety from a Multicenter, Single-Arm Trial
|Jiwei Huang/ Wei Xue
|23258
Oral Session
Thursday, September 11, 2025
16:50 - 17:15PM HKT
|Fruquintinib plus camrelizumab combined with paclitaxel liposome and nedaplatin as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): updated data from a single-arm, phase II clinical trial
|Tianzhu Qiu/ Yanhong Gu
|23766
Oral Session
Friday, September 12, 2025
11:20 - 12:00 noon HKT
|Fruquintinib plus chemotherapy as second-line therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: a multicenter, open-label, phase II clinical trial
|Yongshun Chen
|22084
Poster Session
|Efficacy and Safety of Neoadjuvant Fruquintinib plus Toripalimab and Short-Course Radiotherapy (SCRT) for Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer: Updated Results from a Phase II Clinical Trial
|Zhiping Li
|21915
Abstract
|Fruquintinib combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced metastatic colorectal cancer: a propensity score-matched comparison of efficacy between a prospective single-arm cohort and a retrospective observational cohort
|Fuxiang Zhou
|23550
Abstract
|Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib combined with PD-1 inhibitor and chidamide in MSS mCRC: a comparison with real-world bevacizumab plus anti-pd-1 and chidamide arm
|Miaomiao Gou
|23591
Abstract
|Phase ll Clinical Study of Surufatinib Combined with Gemcitabine and Cisplatin Plus Durvalumab/Pembrolizumab Regimen in the Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
|Miaomiao Gou
|23610
Oral Session
Friday, September 12, 2025
16:53 - 16:59PM HKT
|A single-arm, Phase Ib/II trial of surufatinib plus KN046 and gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as first-line treatment for unresectable advanced pancreatic cancer
|Wenquan Wang/ Liang Liu
|23783
Oral Session
Thursday, September 11, 2025
16:20 - 16:35PM HKT
|Updated results of surufatinib plus transarterial embolization versus surufatinib monotherapy in neuroendocrine tumor with liver metastasis: a prospective, randomized, controlled trial
|Dan Cao
|22652
Poster Session
|Surufatinib in patients with soft tissue myeloma who have failed first-line standard chemotherapy or anlotinib: a multicenter, prospective, two-cohort, phase II clinical study
|Yuhong Zhou/ Xi Guo
|P80
Poster Session
|Efficacy and Mechanistic Study of the NASCA Regimen (Surufatinib Combined with Camrelizumab, Nab-Paclitaxel, and S-1) in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Patients with Liver Metastasis
|Guanghai Dai/ Ru Jia
|22309
Abstract
|A Phase II, Single-Arm Study of Surufatinib Combined with Zimberelimab and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Advanced Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Data Update
|Caixia Wang
|23679
Abstract
|Efficacy and safety of surufatinib combined with gemcitabine, cisplatin and immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
|Xuetao Shi/ Jingtao Zhong
|24133
Abstract
|Efficacy and Safety of Surufatinib in Patients with Neuroendocrine Neoplasms: A Multicenter Retrospective Study
|Jiang Long
|24294
Abstract
