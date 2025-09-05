JLab Sets New Standards in Headphone Category with the Launch of Industry Leading Battery Replacement Strategy and Innovative Products at IFA 2025

Carlsbad, Calif, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, is excited to showcase its battery replacement strategy for the EU market and the launch of the JBuds Open headphones and Epic Pods at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The feature rich products and new strategy, coming more than one year before the EU battery replacement mandate takes effect in 2027, highlight JLab’s continued focus on putting customer priorities first.

JLab is also proud to highlight its approach to design and innovation with the launch of two new products: the JBuds Open headphones and Epic Pods Earbuds. The JBuds Open headphones provide superior sound quality with dual dynamic drivers in a coaxial speaker design. With spatial audio and lightweight materials that provide a less confining environment for your ears, they’re a great fit for longer playtime. The Epic Pods also have dual hybrid drivers, one 10mm dynamic driver and one Knowles Balanced Armature, and provide users with ANC to shut out their surroundings, whether they are in the gym or working on the go.

JLab Drives Progress in Sustainable Audio Technology with Battery Recycling Initiative.

JLab is driving positive change for the environment and is excited to announce that its new headphone and earbud designs will launch with replaceable batteries. The update will see earbuds use universal coin cell rechargeable batteries, and headphones and charging cases will feature soft pack batteries, which can be purchased directly from the JLab website or through JLab customer service. All products are designed for easy access, either with standard precision screws or a twist-lock mechanism, so users can easily replace batteries themselves.

“We believe that everyone has a role to play in building a more sustainable future. At JLab, we’re committed to leading the way in sustainability for our industry and our customers, by introducing headphones and earbuds with easily replaceable batteries. With this approach, we’re empowering people to extend the life of their products - a win for consumers and the planet.” said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. We’re excited to bring these innovations to market a full year ahead of new EU regulations, because we believe that doing what’s right for people and the planet shouldn’t have to wait.”

Both categories of products will start production in 2026, in advance of the EU mandate to enable every consumer to use over the counter tools to open their products and replace the battery to maximize the life of the product.

With JLab’s commitment to sustainability, the new products will also come in eco-friendly packaging that has been redesigned to be 100% recyclable, removing any plastics even in stickers.

JLab JBuds Open Wireless Headphones: Designed for immersive sound and comfort

JLab sets a new standard in headphone innovation, being one of the first major brands to launch a unique open-ear, open-back design that allows users to enjoy high-quality, immersive audio while staying aware of their surroundings.

The JBuds Open Headphones are unlike others in the category, thanks to a unique open ear design that allows you to remain aware of your surroundings, with the coaxial speaker set up delivering audio that mimics an immersive sound of larger box speakers. Users will notice that the innovative design allows for a less confining environment for their ears, making the open headphones the perfect option for everyday wear.

Integrated into this new style of headphone is LabFocus, JLab’s proprietary sound steering technology, helping to provide amazing sound with minimal sound leakage. JLab’s proprietary audio tuning expertise also ensures balanced, high-fidelity sound unique to the brand, including LabBoost, a new bass enhancement feature that increases bass across all EQs. The dual 35mm + 12mm coaxial drivers deliver crisp highs, strong mid-range and powerful bass, offering a richer and more lifelike immersive listening experience compared to standard single-driver headphones, and noise-cancelling microphones guarantee crystal clear calls, even in loud and busy environments.

Constructed from lightweight, durable materials, ultimate comfort is achieved with Cloud Foam™ earcups and a padded headband, allowing for extended listening sessions. The headphones come with a grill option, that visually closes the headphones for a more-traditional headphone look. With an impressive 18+ hour playtime and seamless dual-device Bluetooth connectivity, JBuds Open are the ideal choice for both collaborative and personal listening experiences.

The JBuds Open will be available this November in the United States, with a global release to follow in early 2026.

RRP: $99 USD, £99 GBP, €119 EUR

The JLab Epic Pods: An intuitive audio solution

The Epic Pods build on JLab’s stem style design, engineered for those who rely on stability and premium sound quality with Hi-Res, Lab-quality sound powered by a 10mm dynamic driver and a Knowles® balanced armature driver. The Pods are also JLab’s first earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically adjusts to users’ surrounding noise to optimise which frequencies are cancelled.

The new earbuds are a steadfast audio option with over 40+ hours of playtime with ANC OFF and 30+ with ANC ON, and USB-C fast charging provides five hours of use with a quick 10-minute charge. Coupled with an IP55 sweat and splashproof rating, the pods are the perfect option for workouts, air travel or long commutes.

Whether you’re on the move or working from home, JLab’s stem-style earbuds also deliver exceptional call quality, powered by three microphones per earbud and advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. Featuring high-res capability, and Lab spatial audio, users can easily switch up their audio experience with a simple tap or squeeze of the stem.

The Epic Pods ANC will be available later this month in the United States, with a global release to follow in early 2026.

RRP: $99.99 USD, £99.99 GBP, €119.99 EUR

Compatible across iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, and featuring Google Fast Pair for effortless setup, the JBuds Open and Epic Pods are as versatile as they are functional. The JLab app offers firmware updates, and audio enthusiasts can personalize their audio experience using four built-in EQ settings and Auto Play/Pause. Users can also optimize their workouts with a programmable workout timer and adjust ANC settings, button controls, and sound profiles for a fully customizable sound.

For more information visit: www.jlab.com.

