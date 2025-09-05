Dental Hygiene Devices Market Set to Hit USD 7.24 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.91 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.24 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2025 to 2032. The Dental Hygiene Devices market is driven by rising prevalence of dental disorders, growing awareness of oral health, and increasing adoption of advanced devices like electric toothbrushes and water flossers. Technological innovations, such as smart connected devices, further fuel demand. Aging populations, higher disposable incomes, and government initiatives for preventive dental care also contribute. Expanding dental tourism and availability of home-use devices strengthen market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8370





Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global dental hygiene devices market size is expected to grow steadily, increasing from USD 4.91 billion in 2025 to USD 7.24 billion by 2032.

Global dental hygiene device demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2032.

Electric toothbrushes are anticipated to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for 54.3% of the global market revenue share by 2025.

Based on end user, consumer (home use) segment is set to account for 35.4% of the global dental hygiene devices market share in 2025.

Online distribution channel is expected to dominate the global market, capturing a 56.2% share by 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 38.3% in 2025, is forecast to dominate the global dental hygiene devices industry.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the most lucrative market for dental hygiene device manufacturers during the assessment period.

Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest dental hygiene devices market analysis highlights prominent factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

Globally, millions of people suffer from oral diseases like dental caries, periodontitis, and oral cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people over their lifetime.

This rising incidence is expected to fuel demand for dental hygiene devices during the forthcoming period. People increasingly use these dental hygiene solutions to clean the oral cavity and prevent development of dental issues.

Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8370

High Costs Limiting Dental Hygiene Devices Market Growth

The global dental hygiene devices market outlook remains promising due to rising awareness of oral hygiene and increasing dental disease incidence. However, high cost of advanced dental hygiene solutions may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Advanced dental care devices like electric toothbrushes and water flossers are quite expensive. This pricing makes them less accessible to lower-income populations, especially in developing and developed nations, dampening overall dental hygiene devices market demand.

Growing Oral Hygiene Awareness Unlocking Growth Avenues

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of oral care due to public health campaigns and initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations like WHO. This rising awareness is putting preventive healthcare solutions like toothbrushes and water flossers into the limelight, creating growth opportunities for dental hygiene device companies.

Rise of e-commerce platforms is making dental hygiene devices more accessible, especially in urban and emerging regions. Rising dental hygiene device sales through online platforms is expected to boost the target market during the forthcoming period.

New research is being conducted to advance in dental care technology. For example, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are creating microrobots that can clean teeth using FDA-approved nanoparticles. Transition toward this kind automated oral care will contribute to market expansion.

Emerging Dental Hygiene Devices Market Trends

Rising interest in preventive care is a key growth-shaping trend in the dental hygiene devices market. Modern consumers are increasingly investing in toothbrushes and dental floss to avoid problems like cavities, reflecting a broader trend toward proactive oral health management.

Growing focus on improving aesthetic appearance is propelling demand for dental hygiene devices. Consumers are increasingly using dental care devices to enhance their smile as well as improve overall aesthetic appeal.

Product innovation remains at the epicenter of dental hygiene devices market growth. Manufacturers of dental hygiene devices are expanding their offerings by developing new products integrated with technologies like sensors and artificial intelligence. The next-gen, AI-powered toothbrush, Feno Smartbrush, for instance, was launched in early 2025.

Many companies are using biodegradable materials in their products as well as packaging to woo eco-conscious customers. For example, Plackers recently expanded its EcoChoice sustainable dental portfolio with the launch of EcoChoice Compostable Floss. This sustainable dental floss is 100% biodegradable in home compostable environments.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8370

Analyst’s View

“The global dental hygiene devices industry is set to expand steadily, owing to rising incidence of dental diseases, growing oral hygiene awareness, innovation in dental care devices, and expanding distribution channels,” said Komal Dighe, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Dental Hygiene Devices Market

Event Description and Impact Rise of At-Home Dental Care Description: Consumer preference for at-home oral care solutions is increasing, especially after COVID-19 pandemic. Impact: This shift is expected to boost sales of home-use dental devices during the forthcoming period. Integration of AI & IoT in Smart Oral Care Devices Description: Brands like Oral-B, Colgate, and Xiaomi are launching AI-enabled toothbrushes that provide real-time brushing feedback, plaque detection, and app integration. Impact: Rising popularity of these advanced toothbrushes is pushing manufacturers to innovate with AI/IoT features. Growth of Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Oral Care Products Description: Biodegradable toothbrushes, refillable heads, and zero-plastic packaging are trending. Impact: Companies investing in eco-friendly materials can gain brand loyalty and market share.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global dental hygiene devices market report:

Procter and Gamble Co (Oral-B)

Dentsply Sirona

Water Pik, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV (Sonicare)

Lion Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Sunstar Suisse SA (GUM)

Church and Dwight Co, Inc.

Truly International Holdings Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Dr Fresh, LLC

Jordan AS

Plackers (Ranir/DCP)

Periogen LLC

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC



Key Developments

In February 2025, Colgate-Palmolive raised the bar in oral care with its new Colgate Total Active Prevention System. This system includes a new toothpaste, mouthwash, and advanced toothbrush that work together to fight bacteria and keep your mouth healthier.

In July 2025, Oracura introduced a new cordless flosser for improved portability. This new product is intended for the modern, on-the-go individuals. It combines cutting edge technology with sleek portability.

In March 2024, Laifen released its novel dual-action electric toothbrush (Laifen Wave) in the United States. This new toothbrush comes with a proprietary servo system that delivers higher brushing efficiency for healthier teeth.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Electric Toothbrushes Sonic Toothbrushes Oscillating-Rotating Toothbrushes Ultrasonic Toothbrushes Interdental Cleaners Dental Floss (Waxed, Unwaxed, Tape, Floss Picks) Interdental Brushes Water Flossers / Oral Irrigators Air Flossers Tongue Scrapers / Cleaners Others (Dental Hygiene Accessories)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Consumers (Home Use) Dental Professionals (Dentists, Orthodontists - In-Office Use) Dental Institutions (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Schools)

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Online Offline

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Read More:

Dental Floss Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Oral Care Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Dental Caries Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032