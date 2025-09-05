Idorsia to collaborate with two leading academic medical centers to launch IMPACT-HTN – a US initiative to transform care for patients with difficult-to-control hypertension

Multi-phase program to standardize treatment, generate real-world evidence and explore AI-powered tools to improve outcomes for hypertension patients

Allschwil, Switzerland & Radnor, Philadelphia – September 5, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces a first-of-its-kind initiative with the Stanford Hypertension Center and Duke Heart Center to launch IMPACT-HTN, a new three-phase program to transform and modernize the management of difficult-to-control hypertension. Patients requiring multiple medications for difficult-to-control hypertension face increasing challenges with care coordination, evaluation of underlying causes, and worsening outcomes. The initiative, led by Dr. Vivek Bhalla of the Stanford University School of Medicine and Dr. Sreekanth Vemulapalli of Duke University School of Medicine, is expected to generate real-world evidence, standardize clinical decision-making and deliver scalable tools that leverage AI technology to help identify patients with difficult-to-control hypertension who may benefit from innovative therapies that utilize new pathways, including Idorsia's once-daily TRYVIO™ (aprocitentan), the first systemic hypertension treatment to target a new pathway in over 30 years.

Sreekanth Vemulapalli, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Duke Heart Center, commented:

“With novel therapies emerging to improve hypertension control, we are thrilled to work with our esteemed colleagues at Stanford and other hypertension centers to standardize the evaluation, management and access to innovative therapies for our patients with difficult-to-control hypertension. We'll be collaborating with companies to develop high-touch AI tools aimed at supporting the care of our patients to meet people where they are. This is a cross-institutional collaboration which we hope to expand to improve the outcomes of our patients.”

Despite progress in improving patient outcomes, hypertension remains a major global health issue, affecting an estimated 50% of adults in the U.S. Patients whose blood pressure that remains above target despite the use of appropriate therapy face significantly higher risks of cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure, and are nearly twice as likely to experience premature mortality compared to those with controlled blood pressure. Difficult-to-control hypertension is defined as above-goal elevated blood pressure in a patient despite the concurrent use of multiple antihypertensive drug classes.

Vivek Bhalla, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine/Nephrology, Founding Director of the Stanford Hypertension Center, commented:

“The IMPACT-HTN program challenges the boundaries of the standard care model for hypertension treatment by building a platform to fundamentally shift how we approach difficult-to-control hypertension. I’m proud to collaborate with Idorsia and Dr. Vemulapalli as well as Dr. Kenneth Mahaffey, the Founding Director of the Stanford Center for Clinical Research for this initiative. By developing and publishing best practices, analyzing real-world data and harnessing emerging technologies, we’re working to deliver impactful solutions that can transform hypertension care and improve lives.”

The multi-phased IMPACT-HTN program is expected to deliver actionable tools, data and insights to improve care for those with difficult-to-control hypertension, including:

A digital care algorithm to standardize how difficult-to-control hypertension is assessed and managed. Through interactive tools such as patient-facing algorithms, AI chatbots and a program portal, this initiative aims to transform protocols to improve patient care.

A personalized hypertension risk score that will build on existing risk scores for prevention to better identify difficult-to-control hypertension patients at risk for negative cardiovascular outcomes so appropriate treatment protocols can be implemented sooner.

A prospective early patient experience initiative that will enroll patients from hypertension specialty centers to better understand the treatment obstacles for patients with difficult-to-control hypertension and how newer treatments, like Idorsia's TRYVIO, are impacting the treatment paradigm.

Srishti Gupta, MD, CEO of Idorsia, commented:

“We are proud to have pioneered the first treatment tackling a new pathway in hypertension in over three decades and as a leader in this area, we understand that our commitment to improving patient outcomes goes beyond the medicine. We are proud to collaborate with two of the world’s leading research institutions, on this exciting new program and believe IMPACT-HTN will help reimagine the pathways of care for hypertension patients who need additional options.”

TRYVIO, a dual endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) is now available to prescribe. It is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs to lower blood pressure (BP) in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs. TRYVIO is now included in the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) and the American Heart Association’s (AHA) new comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for the management of high blood pressure, but many patients remain undiagnosed and undertreated.

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia’s once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ETA and ETB receptors. Aprocitentan is approved as TRYVIO® in the US for the treatment of systemic hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives and has been commercially available since October 2024. Aprocitentan is approved as JERAYGO® for the treatment of resistant hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives in the European Union and the UK and marketing authorization applications are under review in Canada, and Switzerland.





About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

