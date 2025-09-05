Press contact:

Six in 10 organizations expect AI to be an active team member or supervisor to other AI in the next 12 months

Enterprise Gen AI adoption has grown fivefold in the last two years, outpacing enterprise readiness and intensifying challenges around cost, workforce adaptation, and governance

Paris, September 5, 2025 – The latest Capgemini Research Institute report published today, ‘Harnessing the value of AI: Unlocking scalable advantage,’ suggests that generative AI (Gen AI) is rapidly moving into the mainstream, with enterprise adoption and investment accelerating at pace. According to the report, nearly 6 in 10 organizations are expected to have AI as an active team member or a supervisor for other AI within the next 12 months – up from 44% currently. Despite this, organizations admit they are not prepared for dynamic human-AI collaboration. Two-thirds of enterprises agree that they will need to restructure their teams to enhance human-AI collaboration, with most expecting their organizational structure to evolve.

The annual report, now in its third edition, finds that 30% of organizations are now fully or partially scaling Gen AI, up from 6% in 2023 - a fivefold increase in the last two years. A vast majority of organizations (93%) are exploring, piloting, or partially or fully enabling Gen AI capabilities in 2025. Sectors like telecom, consumer products, and aerospace and defense organizations are leading the charge in Gen AI adoption, with core business functions such as customer operations, marketing, risk management, and IT remaining top areas of implementation.

“Enterprise adoption of AI is scaling faster than almost any technology we’ve seen before, with companies experimenting with AI across all functions. But rapid adoption doesn’t necessarily translate into large scale deployment with tangible ROI,” said Franck Greverie, Chief Technology & Portfolio Officer, Head of the Global Business lines and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. “To succeed, enterprises must set up a solid data foundation, in a trusted environment that’s compliant, secure and ensures necessary privacy. This, along with a new operating model with a balanced human-AI chemistry, can ensure winning business outcomes.”

Gen AI investments continue to accelerate

As organizations seek to realize the benefits of Gen AI, investment is accelerating and eight in ten (79%) organizations say they are happy with the outcomes so far. The report highlights that, in the past 12 months, nine in ten (88%) organizations have increased investment in Gen AI by an average of 9%, with 12% of the IT budget now dedicated to Gen AI. This trend is expected to continue, with 61% of organizations anticipating a further increase in Gen AI investments in the next year.

However, organizations report an unexpected surge in cloud consumption costs, with over half experiencing “bill shocks” triggered by the rapid expansion of Gen AI initiatives, as scaling efforts outpace initial projections. Enterprises are also increasingly turning to small language models (SLMs) for cost effectiveness.

AI agents and multi-agent systems gain momentum

The last year has also seen a steady rise in AI agents. This is set to increase, with most business functions likely to have AI agents handling at least one business process. Nine in ten executives from product design/R&D, marketing, and sales are optimistic about AI agents handling one or more business processes in their function in the next 3-5 years.



AI agent systems are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, with multi-agent systems likely to be the next major development in AI. Of those organizations scaling AI agents, nearly 45% are also piloting or scaling multi-agent systems. Nearly four in ten (38%) believe AI agents will evolve into self-learning agents with minimal human supervision in the next 3-5 years.



Despite rapid adoption, the report finds that a majority (71%) of organizations said they cannot fully trust autonomous AI agents for enterprise use, highlighting that businesses must also overcome governance gaps to build trust in AI. However, most enterprises still struggle with setting up guardrails and governance for AI. Only 46% have established governance policies for their AI systems, yet most seldom follow them.

Report methodology

The Capgemini Research Institute conducted a survey of 1,100 executives from global organizations with annual revenue of at least $1 billion in 11 sectors and 15 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Capgemini Research Institute conducted the global survey in May 2025. Executives surveyed were at director level and above and represented diverse functions. This is the 3rd edition of the survey and the statistics are as compared to the previous two years’ studies.

