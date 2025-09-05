The Hidden Vegetables Cookbook Offers a New Approach to Healthy Eating Without the Stigma

Sioux Falls, SD, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new cookbook is turning traditional advice about eating vegetables on its head. The Hidden Vegetables Cookbook: 90 Tasty Recipes for Veggie-Averse Adults by author Heidi Herman provides a fresh approach to healthy eating by offering nutritious recipes that hide vegetables rather than highlight them. The book, now available for order ahead of its September 16, 2025, release date, is designed for adults who want better nutrition but have never enjoyed the taste of vegetables.





90 creative recipes that hide vegetables and make healthy eating easy for veggie-averse adults.

Rather than urging readers to learn to love spinach or zucchini, Herman’s cookbook works with existing taste preferences. The recipes cleverly disguise vegetables in familiar dishes, giving adults a way to enjoy the foods they love while quietly boosting their daily nutrition. Examples include Beef Bourguignon with hidden spinach, Chicken Enchiladas with pureed carrots and onions, and even a chocolate cake where zucchini disappears completely.

This new approach also removes the stigma often attached to being a picky eater. “A lot of adults simply don’t like vegetables, and that’s okay,” Herman explained. “This book provides real solutions instead of guilt, making it easier to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor.”

As an expert contributor to the book, Rhonda Thornton, a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach and Senior Fitness Specialist, added, “If getting enough vegetables has always been a challenge, you’re not alone. Small, steady changes can transform how your body feels and functions. It’s not about perfection, it’s about creating habits that support your goals, one veggie at a time.”

With more than 90 recipes, over 50 full-color photographs, and practical directions using common ingredients, The Hidden Vegetables Cookbook is accessible to both beginners and experienced home cooks. The collection is designed to make healthy eating simple, indulgent, and stress-free.

The Hidden Vegetables Cookbook reflects Herman’s commitment to helping readers rethink nutrition, proving that healthy food can be both satisfying and enjoyable. More details are available at www.heidihermanauthor.com

About the Author

Heidi Herman is an author whose work blends creativity with practicality, offering readers accessible ways to enrich their lives. She has written Icelandic-inspired folklore and children’s books, women’s fiction, and motivational non-fiction. Her latest release, The Hidden Vegetables Cookbook, is her second cookbook published by Hekla Publishing LLC.







