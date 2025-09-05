Bitget Elite Day London to Feature Top Minds Debating the Future of Digital Finance

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to host Bitget Elite Day London, an exclusive event in partnership with Saturnia Design. The event, taking place on September 10th at The Royal Society , aims to cultivate a realistic and long-term vision for digital finance in Europe by focusing on how blockchain can evolve beyond speculation to deliver sustainable real-world impact.

Building on the success of Bitget Elite Day in Budapest, which brought together a diverse group of industry players last June, the London edition will push the conversation forward. This gathering will bring together global leaders and innovators to directly address a critical and timely question: Can blockchain thrive without crypto and will crypto remain relevant over the next decade?

The discussion will be led by a panel of thought leaders, including Shamit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of GVG Group, and Mike Vitez, Co-founder of Saturnia Design. They will cut through market noise to tackle significant topics such as the role of DeFi in traditional banking, new investment opportunities unlocked by tokenization, and whether digital wallets can become digital passports.

"Bitget Elite Day London is designed to facilitate the serious debate needed to move Web3 beyond its early stages," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. "Our goal is to bring together stakeholders from various industries to align on innovation, compliance, and adoption, charting a path for the sustainable future of digital finance."

This event comes at a time when Europe’s digital asset landscape is experiencing significant shifts. As one of the largest cryptocurrency economies, Europe is at the forefront of Web3 innovation, with a growing ecosystem of institutional and retail participants. As the market evolves rapidly, a new era of opportunity is emerging, driven by real-world applications of blockchain technology.

Mike Vitez, Co-founder of Saturnia Design, reinforced the necessity for tangible action in the Web3 market. "We're not here to talk about abstract ideas. Instead, we want to explore tangible ways that Web3 can solve real-world problems. This event is about moving from vision to execution and showing how a user-centric approach can drive lasting, meaningful adoption."

Bitget Elite Day is part of the company's ongoing commitment to increasing awareness of Web3 and crypto technologies and empowering the next generation to master these innovations. Other initiatives include the Blockchain4Youth program with over 70 University partnerships and 3000 certificates issued, as well as the recent partnership with UNICEF which will provide blockchain training modules to adolescent girls, mentors and teachers in eight developing countries.

For more information about the event, click here .

