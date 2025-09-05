Himax to Demonstrate Industry-Leading Automotive Display and Cutting-Edge Technologies at 2025 SID Vehicle Displays and Interfaces Symposium

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced it will showcase its industry leading comprehensive automotive display portfolio in addition to other state-of-the-art technologies at the upcoming SID Vehicle Displays and Interfaces Symposium, taking place September 9 – 10, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Organized by the Society for Information Display (SID), the symposium is one of the premier international events dedicated to automotive display and human–machine interface (HMI) technologies.

The automotive display market is undergoing a major transformation, marked by increasing numbers, larger sizes, and greater complexity of displays in both electric and conventional vehicles, fueled by the growing demand for smart cabins where displays play a central role. With nearly two decades of expertise in automotive display ICs, Himax has established market leadership across multiple technology segments and offers the industry’s most comprehensive automotive display IC portfolio spanning both LCD and OLED technologies. This includes DDIC, TDDI, local dimming timing controllers (Tcon), on-cell touch controllers, and other advanced solutions. As one of the industry’s most trusted partners, Himax is helping car makers realize diverse cockpit design requirements, from high-resolution and free-form displays to pillar-to-pillar displays, while ensuring low power consumption, superior image quality, and seamless in-car interaction.

During the event, Himax will showcase its latest innovations in automotive display technologies, including:

Breakthrough single-chip design integrating local dimming into the TDDI: Delivering higher contrast, lower system cost, and improved power efficiency, positioning it as one of the most competitive options available.

Delivering higher contrast, lower system cost, and improved power efficiency, positioning it as one of the most competitive options available. Automotive TDDI with user-aware touch control : A pioneer technology that distinguishes between driver and passenger interactions through advanced waveform and frequency detection, preventing cross-touch incidents and enhancing driving safety.

: A pioneer technology that distinguishes between driver and passenger interactions through advanced waveform and frequency detection, preventing cross-touch incidents and enhancing driving safety. OLED touch IC integrating Knob-on-Display and capacitive touch keys : Building on the earlier implementation of physical knobs in in-cell TDDI technology, Himax has launched an OLED touch IC that supports both tactile knobs and capacitive touch keys, delivering a safer and more intuitive control experience in OLED displays.

: Building on the earlier implementation of physical knobs in in-cell TDDI technology, Himax has launched an OLED touch IC that supports both tactile knobs and capacitive touch keys, delivering a safer and more intuitive control experience in OLED displays. New generation of local dimming Tcon solution: Featuring advanced image enhancements such as edge sharpness and high dynamic range (HDR) that can support free-form display designs and integrate critical automotive safety functions, including fail detection, Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC), and on-screen display (OSD), while delivering sharper images and more vivid contrasts for a safer driving experience.

These innovations not only deliver technological breakthroughs but also empower automakers to accelerate the transition to next-generation smart cabins with safer, more power-efficient, and advanced in-car experiences.

Beyond automotive display technologies, Himax will also present a series of live demonstrations of other cutting-edge technologies during the event. Highlights include:

In-house 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) vision processor, HE-2: Features an industry-leading CPU and NPU architecture designed to deliver low-latency and high-speed 3D computation and AI operations. It outputs 2D and 3D images at up to 120 fps, along with supporting advanced functions such as eye tracking, hand tracking, and gesture recognition. By reducing data latency, easing the load on the central processor, and enhancing overall system performance, Himax’s 3D ToF vision processor provides a significant advantage over mainstream software-based solutions. Engineered for versatility, the 3D AI processor offers broad applicability across industries, such as tablets, IoT devices, notebook 3D displays, HUD, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS), spatial audio systems, and beyond.

Features an industry-leading CPU and NPU architecture designed to deliver low-latency and high-speed 3D computation and AI operations. It outputs 2D and 3D images at up to 120 fps, along with supporting advanced functions such as eye tracking, hand tracking, and gesture recognition. By reducing data latency, easing the load on the central processor, and enhancing overall system performance, Himax’s 3D ToF vision processor provides a significant advantage over mainstream software-based solutions. Engineered for versatility, the 3D AI processor offers broad applicability across industries, such as tablets, IoT devices, notebook 3D displays, HUD, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS), spatial audio systems, and beyond. Liqxtal ® Dim from subsidiary Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”): Combines Liqxtal’s proprietary pixelated liquid-crystal light valve with Himax’s WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing technology creating an advanced system that detects the position of incident light in real time, enabling adaptive light tuning for smart sunglasses and programmable light attenuation patterns for visual training devices. By seamlessly integrating real-time responsiveness with versatile functionality, the Liqxtal Dim offers distinct advantages and opens new possibilities for versatile applications such as AR/MR smart eyewear, vision training, automotive HUD and sun visor.

from subsidiary Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”): Combines Liqxtal’s proprietary pixelated liquid-crystal light valve with Himax’s WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing technology creating an advanced system that detects the position of incident light in real time, enabling adaptive light tuning for smart sunglasses and programmable light attenuation patterns for visual training devices. By seamlessly integrating real-time responsiveness with versatile functionality, the Liqxtal Dim offers distinct advantages and opens new possibilities for versatile applications such as AR/MR smart eyewear, vision training, automotive HUD and sun visor. Innovative micro- and nano-pattern design and manufacturing services from Himax IGI Precision Ltd.: Enable tailored surface and optical properties for custom 3D structures, with sample displays including a manufactured diffuser and replicated/electroformed parts.

from Himax IGI Precision Ltd.: Enable tailored surface and optical properties for custom 3D structures, with sample displays including a manufactured diffuser and replicated/electroformed parts. Proprietary Sparkle Elimination Film (SEF) from Himax’ subsidiary CM Visual Technology Corp. (“CMVT”): A technology that removes sparkle from anti-glare (AG) surface treatments to deliver clearer, more comfortable visuals. Featuring double-sided Optically Clear Adhesive (OCA), SEF can be seamlessly laminated between the display panel and AG cover glass using standard processes. SEF is also eco-friendly, utilizing solvent-free materials and processes that minimize environmental impact.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at 808 (Huntington Place, Detroit) to experience the Company’s leading automotive display technologies and a wide range of other cutting-edge innovations firsthand. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: parisa_lee@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

