Certificate in Conducting US Lawful Workplace Investigations | Learn Effective Complaint Handling and Investigation Techniques (Las Vegas, NV, United States - October 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate in Conducting Lawful Workplace Investigations Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Do you know how to conduct a lawful workplace investigation?

In addition to saving potentially millions of dollars in litigation costs and lost productivity, a lawfully conducted investigation can nip workplace problems in the bud; keeping businesses operating smoothly - and out of the courtroom.

Making the right decision often turns on the quality of the investigation that has been conducted. Without the facts, decision-making is flawed and can expose the employer to significant liability.

Over the course of two days, you will actively engage (through role playing) in detailed, "real time" investigations as the attorney-instructor guides you through the investigatory process; giving important pointers and recommendations throughout. Participants will learn how to handle complaints legally by gaining actual experience in interviewing witnesses and evaluating evidence.

Seminar topics include:

How you will benefit:

Learn step-by-step guidelines for investigating any complaint

Be proactive and avoid the legal pitfalls of investigations

Know what steps to take to minimize your liability

Understand what sexual harassment is - and what it isn't

Get a realistic view of the timing of investigations

Get beneficial advice on handling evidence

Keep your work force running smoothly during and after an investigation

Guard against retaliation and subsequent inappropriate misconduct

After completing this course you will have learned:

How to recognize workplace situations that require an investigation

How to develop an investigation plan

How to collect and record evidence

The rights of the parties involved in an investigation

How to identify and interview the plaintiff, witnesses and the respondent

How to assemble statements and write a thorough and defensible report

When and what information can, and should, be released to the involved parties

How to make recommendations about next steps after the investigation is complete

Scenario investigations include:

Sexual harassment

Complaints of discrimination

Safety concerns

Medical issues

Circumstances where employee witnesses would prefer not to voluntarily participate.

Certifications:



Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM)

This 2 day program has been approved for 13 PDCs.

HR Certification Institute (HRCI)

This 2-day program has been approved for 13 HR recertification credit hours toward PHR and SPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute (HRCI).

Speakers:



Gavin S. Appleby

Shareholder

Littler Mendelson, P.C.



Gavin S. Appleby, Esq. is a Shareholder with the law firm of Littler Mendelson, P.C. in Atlanta where he advises and represents employers in a broad range of employment law matters. He has been consistently rated as an IAML "all-star" instructor for more than 20 years. He has been named in Best Lawyers in America, Employment & Labor-Management, Atlanta every year since 2010. Mr. Appleby presents at many IAML seminars including the Certificate in Conducting Lawful Workplace Investigations Seminar, the Certificate in Making Employment Workplace Decisions Workshop, the Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar, and numerous in-house programs and webinars. Participants appreciate how he combines his legal skills with practical insights into workplace issues.



Mr. Appleby's focus ranges from defending single plaintiff and class action employment cases to advising on and litigating wage and hour matters and handling OSHA issues. He also has significant experience in union avoidance, defending union campaigns, handling arbitrations and mediations, and conducting investigations. He is nationally known for his employment law and diversity training, as well as for developing legally-defensible diversity programs.

He received his B.A. degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College and his J.D. degree from the University of Virginia where he was a member of the national Moot Court Team. Mr. Appleby is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia. He lectures extensively throughout the country and has written a number of published articles on employment and labor law issues. He is also the co-author of a text on pre-employment testing. He is also a Member of the Anti-Doping Review Board - International Tennis Federation, ATP Tour and WTA Tour.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y1d23

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.