Intelligent Power Module Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Infineon and Mitsubishi Electric are Driving Innovations in IPMs for Transportation and Energy

The Intelligent Power Module Market is expected to grow from USD 1.823 billion in 2025 to USD 2.648 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.75%.







The Intelligent Power Module Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global intelligent power module (IPM) market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies shaping this rapidly evolving sector.

The Intelligent Power Module Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the complexities of the IPM market. By offering detailed segmentation, technological outlooks, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies. With leading players like Infineon Technologies and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation driving innovation in high-efficiency and reliable power modules, the Intelligent Power Module Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the Intelligent Power Module Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence. For instance,

Infineon Technologies has recently launched a new series of IGBT-based intelligent power modules optimized for high-efficiency electric vehicle drivetrains, enhancing performance in the transportation sector. This development solidifies Infineon's leadership in energy-efficient solutions. Similarly,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has expanded its portfolio through a strategic collaboration to integrate advanced thermal management technologies into its IPMs, improving reliability for energy and industrial applications. The study also covers market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric

Semikron

Infineon technologies

ONSemi Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Turtle & Hughes

Hitachi, Ltd

Market Segmentation

By Technology

MOSFET

IGBT

By Voltage Rating

0< 600V

>600V to 1200V

>1200V

By Current Rating

0< 100 A

>100A< 600A

>600 A

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

