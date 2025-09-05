Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Report 2025-2030 | Leading Players Like SES-imagotag and Pricer AB Driving Innovation in Cloud-connected and AI-enhanced ESL Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2025 to USD 2.36 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.88%.



The Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the electronic shelf label (ESL) market across Europe, delivering actionable insights for industry experts navigating this rapidly evolving retail sector.

This study examines market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies, with detailed segmentation by product type, communication technology, store type, and country. Designed to support strategic decision-making, the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Study equips stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic market.







It includes robust analyses such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, alongside strategic recommendations and regulatory insights to help stakeholders leverage growth opportunities. The study highlights key driving factors, such as increasing retail automation and demand for real-time pricing, and challenges, including high implementation costs and data security concerns.

By offering detailed segmentation, technological outlooks, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies. With leading players like SES-imagotag and Pricer AB driving innovation in cloud-connected and AI-enhanced ESL solutions, the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence. For instance,

SES-imagotag



(part of VusionGroup) has recently expanded its VUSION IoT platform in 2024, introducing full-graphic E-Paper ESLs with enhanced cloud connectivity, targeting supermarkets in Germany for improved pricing accuracy and promotional flexibility. This development reinforces SES-imagotag's leadership in smart retail solutions. Similarly,

Pricer AB



has secured a major contract in 2025 with a leading UK hypermarket chain to deploy radio frequency-based ESLs, integrating AI-driven analytics to optimize inventory and customer engagement. The study also includes market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1038.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2363.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Europe

Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

Pricer AB

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

VusionGroup

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

E Ink Holdings Inc.

SES-imagotag

TroniTAG GmbH

TSoluM Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

E-Paper ESLs

Segmented E-Paper

Full-Graphic E-Paper

LCD ESLs

By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Near-Field Communication

Infrared

Others

By Store Type

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Minimarkets

Others

By Geography

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xe3xf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment