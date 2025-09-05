Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic and Treatment Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Boehringer Ingelheim and FibroGen Lead by Driving Innovations in Pharmacological and Diagnostic Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic And Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic And Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 5.917 billion in 2025 to USD 8.549 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.64%.







The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic and Treatment Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) diagnostic and treatment market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, therapeutic advancements, and competitive strategies shaping this vital healthcare sector. It includes robust analyses such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, alongside strategic recommendations and regulatory insights to help stakeholders capitalize on growth opportunities in this critical market.

Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic and Treatment Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence.

Boehringer Ingelheim



has recently advanced its nintedanib portfolio by securing regulatory approvals for expanded indications, enhancing its application in IPF treatment across hospitals and clinics. This development reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim's leadership in pharmacological solutions. Similarly,

FibroGen, Inc.



has progressed its clinical pipeline through a strategic collaboration to develop novel diagnostic testing methods for early IPF detection, targeting improved patient outcomes in the healthcare sector. The study also covers market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.



Conclusion



With leading players like Boehringer Ingelheim and FibroGen, Inc. driving innovation in pharmacological and diagnostic advancements, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnostic and Treatment Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

Roche Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

AdAlta

FibroGen, Inc.

United Therapeutics

Galecto Biotech

Market Segments

By Type

Diagnostic Testing

Pharmacological Drugs

Surgical Treatment

By Drug Type

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

BY End-Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivzxh3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment