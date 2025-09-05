Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Aseptic Packaging Market Report 2025-2030 | Pharmaceuticals, Processed Food, and Dairy Demand Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Aseptic Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe, Middle East and Africa aseptic packaging market is expected to grow from USD 16.926 billion in 2025 to USD 21.582 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.98%
Europe dominates, contributing 60% of EMEA market revenue in 2024, with Germany, France, and the UK leading due to advanced manufacturing and regulatory support. The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 10%, driven by rising food and pharmaceutical demand. Africa shows moderate growth, constrained by infrastructure limitations.
Key players, including Tetra Pak, SIG Combibloc, Amcor, and Elopak, drive innovation through sustainable packaging solutions. In 2023, Tetra Pak introduced a new recyclable aseptic carton, reducing carbon emissions by 20%. SIG Combibloc expanded its Middle East operations in 2024, targeting dairy and beverage markets. These companies leverage R&D and strategic partnerships to maintain market leadership.
Growth in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
The pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors are primary drivers, with aseptic packaging ensuring product sterility and extending shelf life. In 2024, the EMEA region saw a 12% increase in demand for aseptic vials and syringes, driven by the rise in biologics and vaccine production. The need for contamination-free packaging in healthcare, particularly for sensitive drugs, has propelled investments in advanced aseptic solutions, boosting market growth.
Rising Demand for Processed Food and Dairy
The growing consumption of processed foods and dairy products, such as ready-to-drink beverages and yogurts, is fueling demand for aseptic packaging. In 2023, Europe's dairy sector reported a 10% rise in packaged product sales, necessitating aseptic cartons and pouches to maintain freshness without preservatives. This trend, coupled with consumer preference for convenience foods, drives market expansion across the region.
Stringent EU Regulations
The European Union's stringent packaging regulations, such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, emphasize sustainability and product safety. In 2024, new EU mandates required a 40% reduction in non-recyclable packaging by 2030, pushing manufacturers toward eco-friendly aseptic solutions like recyclable cartons. These regulations enhance the adoption of aseptic packaging, aligning with environmental goals and consumer expectations.
Inter-Regional Connectivity
Europe's robust inter-regional supply chain facilitates efficient product distribution, supporting market growth. In 2023, improved logistics networks in Germany and France reduced delivery times for aseptic-packaged goods by 15%, enhancing market accessibility. This connectivity ensures timely delivery of perishable goods, particularly in food and pharmaceutical applications, driving demand for aseptic solutions.
Market Challenges
High Production Costs
The complex manufacturing processes for aseptic packaging, requiring sterile environments and advanced machinery, result in high costs. In 2024, the average cost of setting up an aseptic production line was USD 2 million, limiting adoption among smaller manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa.
Regulatory Complexity
Diverse regulatory frameworks across EMEA regions complicate compliance. In 2023, differing standards for pharmaceutical packaging in the EU and Middle East increased compliance costs by 10%, challenging manufacturers seeking to expand regionally.
Sustainability Pressures
While EU regulations drive eco-friendly packaging, the transition to sustainable materials like bio-based plastics is costly and technically complex. In 2024, only 20% of aseptic packaging in the Middle East used recyclable materials, highlighting scalability challenges.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Packaging Material
Paper-based aseptic packaging, primarily cartons, dominates with a 45% market share in 2024, due to its recyclability and widespread use in beverages. Plastic packaging, including pouches, is the fastest-growing segment, driven by lightweight and flexible designs for food and pharmaceuticals.
By Product
Cartons and boxes lead, accounting for 40% of market revenue in 2024, due to their use in dairy and juice packaging. Vials and syringes are growing rapidly, driven by pharmaceutical demand, particularly in Europe's biologics sector.
By Application
Beverage packaging holds the largest share, with a 38% market share in 2024, driven by demand for aseptic cartons in juices and dairy drinks. Pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by the need for sterile packaging in vaccine and drug delivery. Food packaging, including ready meals, also contributes significantly.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
- Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Europe, Middle East
Business Landscape
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Policies and Regulations
- Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Amcor Plc
- Tetra Laval
- Schott AG
- Ecolean Packaging
- SIG Combibloc Group
- WESTROCK COMPANY
- DS SMITH PLC
- Mondi Group
- Uflex Group
- Ipak
Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Aseptic Packaging Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Bottles
- Cartons & Boxes
- Bags & Pouches
- Ampoules & Vials
- Others
By Material
- Paper
- Plastic
- Metal
- Glass
- Others
By End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iqhtm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment