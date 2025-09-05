Smart Cities Forecast Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1.91 Trillion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 17.65% Spurred by Adoption in Developing Economies and Demand for Green Technology

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart cities market is expected to grow from USD 850.565 billion in 2025 to USD 1.91 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.65%

The global surge in urbanization is a primary driver of the smart cities market. In 2024, over 57% of the world's population lived in urban areas, with developing economies like India and Nigeria experiencing rapid urban growth, according to UN estimates. This trend has heightened the need for smart city solutions to manage resources, connectivity, and real-time information exchange among citizens, service providers, and administrators. Smart cities provide frameworks for efficient urban planning, addressing challenges like traffic congestion and resource scarcity, particularly in densely populated regions.







Key players, including Siemens, Cisco, IBM, and Huawei, dominate the market with comprehensive smart city solutions. In 2023, Siemens expanded its smart grid portfolio in Europe, while Huawei launched 5G-enabled traffic management systems in Asia-Pacific in 2024. These companies leverage partnerships and R&D to maintain leadership, focusing on scalable, secure technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by high urbanization rates and government investments in countries like China and India. In 2024, China's smart city projects, such as Xiong'an New Area, accounted for 30% of global smart city spending. North America holds a significant share, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and early adoption in the U.S. Europe follows, with growth driven by stringent environmental regulations. The Middle East and Africa show moderate growth, with the UAE leading due to initiatives like Dubai's Smart City project.

Demand for Green Technology



The push for sustainable urban development is fueling market growth. In 2023, governments in Asia-Pacific and Europe launched initiatives to integrate green technologies, such as energy-efficient lighting and renewable energy systems, into urban infrastructure. Smart cities optimize electricity production and distribution, reducing carbon footprints. For instance, Singapore's Smart Nation initiative expanded in 2024, focusing on solar-powered grids and IoT-enabled waste management, driving demand for smart city solutions.



Adoption in Developing Economies



Developing countries are increasingly embracing smart city concepts to address infrastructure challenges. In 2024, India's Smart Cities Mission allocated USD 12 billion to develop 100 smart cities, emphasizing digital connectivity and sustainable urban planning. Similarly, African nations like Kenya invested in smart infrastructure to enhance urban services, boosting market growth in these regions.



Market Challenges

High Investment Costs



The high cost of implementing smart city technologies, including IoT infrastructure and data systems, poses a significant barrier, particularly for developing economies. In 2023, the cost of deploying smart traffic management systems in mid-sized cities averaged USD 50 million, limiting scalability in resource-constrained regions.



Cybersecurity and Data Privacy



Cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns are critical challenges. In 2024, high-profile cyberattacks on smart city systems in Europe highlighted vulnerabilities in IoT networks, necessitating robust security measures. Ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR, adds complexity and cost to deployments.



Socio-Political Obstacles



Resistance to change, regulatory hurdles, and public skepticism about surveillance technologies impede market growth. In 2023, community pushback against smart surveillance systems in South America delayed projects, underscoring the need for stakeholder engagement and transparent policies.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type



The market is segmented into transportation and traffic management, waste management, water management, energy management, and healthcare facilities. Transportation and traffic management led in 2024, driven by IoT-enabled traffic systems reducing congestion in cities like Dubai. Energy management is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by smart grids and renewable energy integration.



By End-User



End-users include hotels and resorts, residential, industries, and others. The residential segment dominates, accounting for 45% of market share in 2024, as smart home technologies like automated lighting and environmental controls gain traction. Industries are growing rapidly due to smart manufacturing applications.



By Application



Applications include lighting, consumer electronics, safety and security, environmental controls, and others. Safety and security solutions, such as smart surveillance and emergency response systems, held a significant share in 2024, driven by urban safety concerns. Environmental controls are expanding due to demand for sustainable infrastructure.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $850.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1917.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global



Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

