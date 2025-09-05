Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market Forecasts 2025-2030 | Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0 Investments Accelerate Growth with Equinix, Digital Realty, and NTT Communications Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Colocation Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) colocation market is expected to grow from USD 20.788 billion in 2025 to USD 37.660 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 12.62%

The APAC region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, fueled by government initiatives and private sector investments in smart cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. In 2024, countries like China and India accelerated digital infrastructure development, with China's Digital Silk Road initiative driving data center demand. The rollout of 5G networks across Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia has increased the need for low-latency, high-capacity colocation facilities to support real-time applications, significantly boosting market growth.





Key players, including Equinix, Digital Realty, and NTT Communications, dominate through strategic expansions and partnerships. In 2023, Equinix launched a new hyperscale facility in Singapore, enhancing its regional footprint. Emerging players like AirTrunk and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres are disrupting the market with sustainable, scalable solutions. These companies focus on green technologies and AI-ready infrastructure to meet evolving demands.

Growing Demand from Hyperscale Cloud Providers



Hyperscale cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud, are major drivers of colocation demand. In 2023, these companies expanded their presence in APAC, leasing large-scale colocation capacities in key hubs like Singapore and Tokyo to support cloud and AI workloads. The increasing reliance on cloud services by enterprises across sectors further amplifies the need for scalable, secure colocation infrastructure.



Rising Data Consumption and E-Commerce Growth



The APAC region's booming e-commerce sector and increasing internet penetration are driving data consumption. In 2024, India's e-commerce market grew by 15%, necessitating robust data center infrastructure to handle transaction volumes and user data. This surge in data generation fuels demand for colocation services, particularly for retail and wholesale facilities catering to diverse enterprise needs.



Government Support and Regulatory Incentives



Government policies promoting digital economies are key growth catalysts. In 2023, Singapore introduced incentives for sustainable data center development, encouraging green colocation facilities. India's Data Centre Policy 2020, actively implemented in 2024, aimed to establish the country as a global data hub, attracting investments from colocation providers. These initiatives create a favorable environment for market expansion.



Market Challenges

High Capital Investment



The high cost of building and maintaining colocation facilities, including advanced cooling systems and power infrastructure, poses a challenge. In 2024, the average cost of constructing a hyperscale data center in APAC was estimated at USD 200 million, limiting entry for smaller players and straining budgets in developing markets.



Power and Sustainability Concerns



Power shortages and sustainability requirements are significant hurdles. In 2023, Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia faced power grid constraints, impacting data center scalability. Regulatory pressures to adopt renewable energy sources, while aligning with sustainability goals, increase operational costs for providers.



Regulatory Complexity



Diverse regulatory frameworks across APAC countries complicate market expansion. In 2024, compliance with data sovereignty laws in China and India required localized data storage, increasing costs for colocation providers. Harmonizing these regulations remains a challenge for regional scalability.



Market Segmentation Analysis

By Colocation Model



Retail colocation dominates, catering to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with flexible, short-term leases. In 2024, retail colocation accounted for over 60% of the market share, driven by SME digitalization. Wholesale colocation is growing rapidly, fueled by hyperscale users requiring large-scale, long-term capacity, particularly in Singapore and Japan.



By End-User



Large enterprises lead the market, driven by cloud and IT giants requiring extensive data center capacity. SMEs are a fast-growing segment, with a 12% increase in demand in 2024, as digital adoption accelerates among smaller businesses in India and Southeast Asia.



By Industry Vertical



The communication and technology sector dominates, driven by telecom and cloud providers' need for high-speed connectivity and storage. Healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors are expanding, with colocation facilities supporting secure data management and compliance with stringent regulations. In 2024, healthcare data centers in Japan grew by 10%, driven by telemedicine and digital health platforms.



By Country



Singapore and Japan hold the largest market shares, with Singapore's advanced infrastructure and Japan's robust ICT ecosystem driving growth. In 2024, Singapore accounted for 25% of APAC colocation capacity. India is the fastest-growing market, fueled by government policies and a 20% surge in data center investments in 2023. China follows, supported by hyperscale demand, while emerging markets like Indonesia and Thailand show moderate growth due to increasing digitalization.



