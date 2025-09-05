Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 18.89 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to hit a value milestone of USD 5.55 billion in 2025, demonstrating a remarkable 14.61% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2034. It is expected to increase from USD 6.38 billion in 2026 to USD 18.89 billion by 2034.



Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

The global cell therapy manufacturing market was calculated at USD 4,830 million in 2024.

It is anticipated to touch USD 18,890 million by 2034.

The market is expected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 14.61% from 2025 to 2034.

North America led the market with a major revenue share of 44% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By therapy type, the autologous cell therapy segment has held the biggest revenue share of 59% in 2024.

By therapy type, the allogenic cell therapy segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

By technology type, the somatic cell technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By technology type, the 3D technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

By source, the IPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) segment dominated the market in 2024.

By source, the bone marrow segment is the second largest segment in the global market.

By application, the oncology segment has contributed the largest revenue share of 35% in 2024.

By application, the neurological segment is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the dominant position in the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024.

By end user, academic and research institutes are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market going forward.



Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Technology Type 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

By Technology Type 2022 2023 2024 Somatic Cell Technology 823.2 925.9 1,045.3 Cell Immortalization Technology 461.2 515.2 577.6 Viral Vector Technology 736.8 844.3 971.5 Genome Editing Technology 692.2 786.1 896.3 Cell Plasticity Technology 418.3 461.8 511.4 3D Technology 623.6 730.3 858.1



Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Source 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Source 2022 2023 2024 IPSC’s (Induced pluripotent stem cell) 1,092.5 1,268.1 1,478.9 Bone marrow 801.3 914.6 1,048.3 Umbilical cord 648.2 723.2 809.6 Adipose tissue 721.2 812.6 919.0 Neural stem 492.3 545.1 604.5



Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Overview



Cell therapy manufacturing is a complex process performed in controlled environments to treat various diseases. The multi-step process involves steps like cell sourcing, isolation & purification, cell modification, cell expansion, formulation, quality control, storage & distribution.



The manufacturing process can be allogenic or autologous. Cell therapy manufacturing offers benefits like treatment for complex diseases, fewer side effects, personalised medicine, and faster healing. Factors like advancements in biotechnology, supportive regulatory frameworks, increasing demand for personalised medicines, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases increase the adoption of cell therapy manufacturing.

Therapy & Technology-based Trends in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market:

Autologous cell therapies (using the patient’s own cells) dominate the market due to lower risk of immune rejection.

Allogeneic therapies (using donor cells) are the fastest-growing segment because of their scalability and cost efficiency.

(using donor cells) are the fastest-growing segment because of their scalability and cost efficiency. Somatic cell technology remains the most widely used for manufacturing.

remains the most widely used for manufacturing. 3D technology is the fastest-growing, enabling personalized treatment and enhanced cell expansion through bioprinting and scaffold-based platforms.

Top Procedures for Cell Therapy Manufacturing:

Process Description Cell Collection The process of collecting living cells from allogenic or autologous methods for therapy.

Collection Methods:- Blood Draws, Apheresis, and Tissue Biopsies Cell Isolation & Purification The process of separating cells from tissues using methods like bead technology and density gradient separation. Cell Expansion The process involves culturing cells using specialized culture systems like culture bags, bioreactors, and well plates in a controlled environment. Genetic Modification The process of altering DNA through techniques like viral vectors. Formulation The process of the development of final products and combining processed cells with excipients. Quality Control & Testing The step for ensuring the therapeutic product is safe and meets rigorous quality standards. Cryopreservation The process of preserving cells using controlled-rate freezers. Shipping The safe transportation of therapeutic products to the distribution centers, hospitals, and clinics.



Market Opportunity: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Unlocks Market Opportunity

The increasing population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases like neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune disorders increase demand for cell therapy. The need for innovative and advanced therapies for chronic conditions increases the adoption of cell therapy. The strong focus on personalised therapy and a large patient pool with chronic conditions increases the demand for cell therapy.



The strong focus on treating chronic conditions increases demand for cell therapy. The increasing demand for targeted treatments and the high incidence of cancer increase the adoption of CAR-T cell therapies. The growing prevalence of chronic disease creates an opportunity for the cell therapy manufacturing market.

Limitations and Challenges: High Manufacturing Cost Limits Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of cell therapy manufacturing in various diseases, the high manufacturing cost restricts the market growth. Factors like stricter quality control, complex processes, specialized facilities, and skilled labor are responsible for high manufacturing costs. The complex, multi-step processes like cell expansion, cell collection, and genetic engineering increase the manufacturing cost.



The rigorous analytical testing and quality control increase the cost. The need for specialized equipment and skilled labor, like QA experts, researchers, & technicians, increases the manufacturing cost. The high-cost materials and need for advanced facilities & equipment increase the manufacturing cost. The high manufacturing cost hampers the growth of the cell therapy manufacturing market.

Report Scope of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.83 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.55 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 18.89 Billion CAGR (2025 to 2034) 14.61% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Therapy Type, Technology Type, Source, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Inc, Bio-Techne, Cytiva, Lonza, The Discovery Labs, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc.



Global Cell Therapy Market – The Foundation for Manufacturing Growth

Globally, the cell therapy market size reached USD 7.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from to USD 9.13 billion in 2024 to USD 47.72 billion by 2034. This strong industry growth directly fuels demand for advanced cell therapy manufacturing capabilities. The North America cell therapy market size was valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period.

Cell Therapy Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global cell therapy market with the largest market share of 59% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a solid CAGR during the forecast period.

By therapy type, the autologous therapies segment contributed the highest market share of 92% in 2024.

By therapy type, the allogenic therapies segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR during the forecast period.

By user type, the research use segment led the global market in 2024.

By user type, the clinical use segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:



How Big is the U.S. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market?



The U.S. cell therapy manufacturing market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass nearly USD 5.87 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 14.70% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



North America dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024. The ongoing research on gene therapy and the increasing development of advanced therapies increase the adoption of cell therapy manufacturing. The stricter regulatory framework and well-established healthcare system increase the demand for cell therapy manufacturing.



The growing diseases like neurological conditions, chronic illnesses, and cardiovascular diseases increase the adoption of cell therapy manufacturing. The strong presence of the biopharmaceutical industry and CDMOs drives the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing government investment in cell therapy and technological advancements in stem cell research help the market growth.



The growing prevalence of metabolic disorders, cancers, and autoimmune disorders increases the adoption of cell therapy manufacturing. The increasing patient population and favorable regulatory policies increase demand for cell therapy manufacturing. The expansion of clinical applications like CART therapy and a high number of gene therapies support the overall growth of the market.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

Therapy Type Analysis:



The autologous cell therapy segment dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024. The strong focus on personalised medicine and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & cancers increase the adoption of autologous therapy. The increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma and growing innovations in the autologous stem cell therapies, helping the growth of the market. The growing expansion of clinical applications, like orthopedic treatments and autoimmune disorders, increases the adoption of autologous cell therapy, driving the overall growth of the market.

The allogenic cell therapy segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases increases the adoption of allogenic cell therapy. The increasing age-related issues and advancements in allogenic cell therapy help the market growth. The growing demand for effective treatments and stringent regulatory frameworks like the EMA & FDA supports the overall growth of the market.

Technology Type Analysis



The somatic cell technology segment held the largest revenue share in the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024. The strong regulatory approval and increasing clinical success increase the adoption of somatic cell technologies. The increasing prevalence of degenerative disorders, cancers, and autoimmune diseases increases the adoption of somatic cell technology. The focus on personalised treatments and increasing demand for tissue repair increases the adoption of somatic cell technology. The ongoing innovations in somatic cell technology drive the overall growth of the market.



The 3D technology segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The complexity in cellular interactions and improvements in drug development increase the adoption of 3D technology. The focus on improving drug efficacy and advancements in personalised medicine increases the demand for 3D technology. The focus on enhancing tissue engineering and strong support for cell proliferation increase the adoption of 3D technology, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Source Analysis



The IPSC segment dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024. The increasing need for the replacement of damaged organs and tissues increases the demand for IPSCs. The strong focus on personalised therapies and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions increase the adoption of IPSC. The ongoing advancements in cell therapy and growing drug discovery increase the demand for IPSCs. The growing clinical trials and strong focus on regenerative medicine increase the adoption of IPSCs, driving the overall growth of the market.



The bone marrow segment is experience the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of multiple myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma increases the adoption of bone marrow. The strong focus on restoring normal blood cell production increases the demand for bone marrow. The growing conditions, like orthopedic conditions and autoimmune disorders, increase demand for bone marrow. The ongoing advancements in transplantation techniques and focus on personalised medicine increase the demand for bone marrow, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Application Analysis



The oncology segment held the largest revenue share in the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2024. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the development of CAR-T therapies increase demand for cell therapy manufacturing. The growth in conditions like leukemias and lymphomas increases the adoption of cell therapy. The strong supportive regulatory frameworks for novel oncology treatments and increasing investment in oncology cell therapies drive the overall growth of the market.



The neurological segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing conditions, like spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, increase demand for cell therapy. The strong focus on neural repair and replacement of damaged neurons increases the adoption of cell therapy. The growing clinical trials and increasing diagnosis of neurological conditions support the overall growth of the market.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Leading Companies

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent, Inc

Bio-Techne

Cytiva

Lonza

The Discovery Labs

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, CellFE launched its first-in-class T-Rest for CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing. It supports optimized gene editing workflows and helps to develop safer therapies. T-Rest reduces chromosomal abnormalities risks and provides researchers robust approach. (Source: https://www.biospace.com)





In December 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 and CD4 to enhance the production & development of cell therapy. It is effective for CAR-T cell therapy and enables efficient isolation of CD8+ & CD4+ T cells. It ensures high purity and lowers the cell stress. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)





In October 2023, Bayer launched its first cell therapy manufacturing facility in California. The company invested $500m in the facility, and it includes cell therapy labs & cell culture technology. (Source: https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com)



Segments Covered in the Report



By Therapy Type

Allogenic Cell Therapy

Autologous Cell Therapy

By Technology Type

Somatic Cell Technology

Cell Immortalization Technology

Viral Vector Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Cell Plasticity Technology

3D Technology

By Source

IPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell)

Bone Marrow

Umbilical Cord

Adipose Tissues

Neural Stem



By Application

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal

Neurological

Oncology

Dermatology

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

