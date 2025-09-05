V2X for Vehicle Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Growing Demand for Safer and More Efficient Driving Practices is Fueling V2X Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X for Vehicle Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global V2X For Vehicle Market is expected to grow from USD 2.991 billion in 2025 to USD 22.371 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 49.55%.



The Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is experiencing significant growth driven by the need to enhance human-vehicle interaction, improve driving efficiency, and ensure road safety. V2X systems facilitate seamless communication between vehicles, infrastructure, networks, and pedestrians, categorized into four types: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P). These systems address approximately 4.5 million crashes, representing 81% of multi-vehicle, unimpaired crash types, by improving traffic flow, reducing environmental impact, and providing critical traveler information.







The demand for safer and more efficient driving practices is fueling V2X market expansion. Key industry players are advancing V2X technologies to meet these needs. Qualcomm's Cellular V2X (C-V2X) technology enhances vehicle interaction with other vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians, leveraging 3GPP Release 14 LTE and future 5G networks for reliable, time-sensitive safety communications, even without mobile network coverage.

Similarly, DANLAW's RouteLink RSU product warns drivers of adverse conditions, prioritizing safety and mobility. These innovations underscore the market's focus on improving driving experiences through advanced communication systems.



Market Segmentation Analysis

By Solution



The V2X market is divided into hardware and software solutions. Software-based V2X systems dominate due to their pre-installation in new vehicles, meeting consumer demand for integrated, efficient technologies.



By Technology



The market splits into WLAN-based (DSRC) and cellular-based technologies. WLAN-based V2X, standardized as Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), holds greater demand due to its established framework and reliability compared to cellular-based alternatives.



By Communication Type



V2V communication leads the market share due to its critical role in enabling safer and more efficient driving. V2I, V2N, and V2P also contribute significantly, supporting diverse applications for enhanced road safety and traffic management.



By Vehicle Type



Passenger vehicles dominate the V2X market, driven by higher production and demand compared to light and heavy commercial vehicles, reflecting the widespread adoption of V2X in consumer cars.



By Application



Forward collision warning holds a significant market share, addressing a common on-road scenario. Lane change and blind-spot warnings also command notable shares, reflecting their importance in preventing accidents and enhancing driver awareness. Other applications include emergency brake light warnings, intersection movement assistance, emergency vehicle notifications, roadworks warnings, and platooning.



By Geography



North America leads the V2X market, driven by robust automobile production and growing demand for advanced driver-vehicle interaction systems. Other regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, also contribute to the market's global expansion.

Key Product Offerings

Continental Cellular V2X (C-V2X): Enables connectivity over LTE and future 5G networks, supporting direct vehicle communication with other road users and infrastructure, even in areas without mobile coverage.



Qualcomm C-V2X: Provides 360-degree non-line-of-sight awareness through direct (V2V, V2I, V2P) and network-based communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum, enhancing safety and supporting autonomous driving.



The V2X market is poised for continued growth as technological advancements and increasing safety demands drive adoption across vehicle types and regions.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 49.5% Regions Covered Global



Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies And Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Competitive Environment And Analysis

Major Players And Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, And Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Continental AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Marben Products

Commsignia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Danlaw, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autotalks Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation

Segmentation

By Solution

Hardware

Software and Services

By Technology

WLAN

Cellular

By Communication Type

V2V (vehicle to vehicle)

V2I (vehicle to infrastructure)

V2N (vehicle to network)

V2P (vehicle to pedestrian)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Change Warning/Blind Spot Warning

Emergency Electric Brake Light Warning

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8arni7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment