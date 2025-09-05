Telecom API Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 | CPaaS Demand, Standardized API Integration, and Enhanced Messaging Solutions Accelerate Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telecom API market is expected to grow from USD 248.754 billion in 2025 to USD 542.544 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 16.88%.
The Telecom API market is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by technological advancements and strategic industry developments. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) serve as critical software intermediaries that enable seamless communication between different programs and devices, allowing telecom carriers to monetize valuable data sets by sharing them with third parties. APIs have become the primary mechanism for internal and external communication within the telecom industry due to their enhanced capabilities and flexibility. The rollout of 5G technology is expected to further accelerate market expansion by enabling faster, more adaptable connectivity.
Market Drivers
Cloud-Based Services and IoT Advancements
The rapid evolution of cloud-based services and the Internet of Things (IoT) is a key driver for the Telecom API market. Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions, which integrate real-time audio, messaging, and video into business applications via APIs, are gaining traction. CPaaS democratizes network access, meeting the growing demand for programmable networks. Ericsson projects the CPaaS market to reach $22 billion by 2025, with a 30% annual growth rate. Ericsson's $6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage in November 2021 aims to bolster its CPaaS and 5G capabilities, combining Vonage's developer community with Ericsson's global network expertise to drive enterprise digitization and API innovation.
Strategic Collaborations and Innovations
Strategic partnerships and product launches are propelling market growth. Major telecom players, including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Salesforce, and China Telecom, have committed to the TM Forum's Open API Manifesto, integrating standardized APIs into their products and procurement processes. In June 2021, Prometeo launched a Payment API for the Latin American market, enabling efficient, automated financial transactions across institutions in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. This API connects banks representing 80% of the market share, facilitating digital money transfers without manual processes or credit cards.
Enhanced API Solutions
API providers are enhancing their offerings to strengthen market presence. For instance, in October 2020, RingCentral introduced a high-volume SMS feature, enabling industries like healthcare to send up to 10,000 messages simultaneously, with a data capacity of 50 MB. Similarly, Twilio's renewed partnership with WhatsApp optimizes its Programmable Messaging API, allowing developers to integrate WhatsApp for notifications and rapid app deployment via Twilio CLI, targeting markets in Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, and South America.
5G Penetration
The rapid adoption of 5G is a significant growth catalyst. 5G networks offer customizable performance, enabling fluid and agile connectivity tailored to specific applications. According to GSMA's 2022 MWC estimates, 5G connections are expected to surpass two billion globally by 2025. Investment in 5G is substantial, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific allocating 98%, 91%, and 84% of mobile investments, respectively, while Latin America will invest $73 billion, with 75% directed toward 5G. This widespread 5G deployment is driving the production of 5G-enabled devices, further expanding the Telecom API market.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
- Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$248.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$542.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Vodafone Group PLC
- IBM Corporation
- AT&T
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- TWILIO INC.
- VERIZON
- Telefonica SA
- Google LLC (Apigee Corporation)
- Vonage
- Fortumo OU
Market Segments
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Type
- SMS, MMS & RCS API
- WebRTC API
- Payment API
- ID/SSO & Subscriber API
- IVR/voice Store & Voice Control API
- M2M & IoT API
- Content Delivery API
- Location API
- Others
By Type of User
- Internal Developer
- Long Tail Developer
- Partner Developer
- Enterprise Developer
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Others
