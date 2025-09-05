Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Strategies and Forecasts 2025-2033 | Capsule-Based Drug Delivery, Clean-Label Trends, and Advanced Encapsulation Technologies Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 To 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.



The current report comprises quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends & technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

The increase in demand for capsule-based drug delivery, coupled with advancements in controlled-release drug formulations, is significantly boosting the consumption of gelatin in pharmaceutical production. The growth of the market is further driven by a rising geriatric population globally, which in turn increases the demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products where gelatin is used as a coating and filling material.

Furthermore, as consumer preferences shift toward clean-label and easily digestible dosage forms, gelatin continues to be favored by formulators. In recent years, pharmaceutical companies have also begun focusing on halal, kosher, and BSE-free sources, influencing the sourcing patterns for gelatin and spurring innovation in alternative animal and fish-based gelatin solutions.



Moreover, technological enhancements in encapsulation processes, such as softgel and hard capsule filling systems, have improved the scalability and quality of gelatin usage in drug manufacturing, thereby supporting market growth. Regulatory support for pharmaceutical-grade gelatin and rising investment in capsule-based therapeutics, especially in oncology and personalized medicine, are expected to open lucrative opportunities in both developed and developing regions.

However, market expansion is moderated by price fluctuations in raw materials, supply chain risks linked to livestock-derived sources, and the growing popularity of non-animal alternatives, which may influence future procurement strategies for pharmaceutical formulators.



Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type



The pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into Type A and Type B gelatin. In 2023, Type A gelatin accounted for a larger market share owing to its rapid gelling properties, neutral odor, and wide use in soft capsule production. It is predominantly produced using an acid treatment process from porcine raw material. The segment is expected to retain its dominance due to higher yield rates and consistent physicochemical properties suited for pharmaceutical applications.

However, Type B gelatin, manufactured using alkaline hydrolysis from bovine sources, is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Increasing demand for bovine-derived gelatin, particularly in countries with dietary and religious restrictions on porcine consumption, is anticipated to reinforce its adoption in halal and kosher-certified drug formulations. Additionally, the demand for Type B gelatin is also being fueled by its higher bloom strength and extended shelf life, which is favorable in high-stability drug formulations.



By Source



The market is categorized into Porcine, Bovine, Fish, and Poultry. Porcine-derived gelatin remained the most widely used source in 2023 due to its superior quality, well-established processing infrastructure, and lower cost of production. It is extensively employed in soft and hard capsule manufacturing, especially in the North American and European pharmaceutical sectors. However, bovine gelatin is witnessing increased demand and is expected to grow at a notable pace through 2033 due to its religious acceptability in Muslim and Jewish populations.

Moreover, food and pharmaceutical safety regulations are pushing companies to certify their products as BSE-free, prompting a shift toward more traceable and disease-free bovine sources. Fish gelatin is gaining attention as a viable alternative in regions with cultural or ethical concerns regarding land animal-derived products. Its popularity is particularly rising in marine collagen applications and among pescatarian consumers, although it still accounts for a smaller share of the market due to challenges in achieving consistent gelling strength and limited industrial-scale production. Poultry-based gelatin is a niche segment with emerging interest, mostly explored for biomedical and wound care applications, and may gain momentum in specialized pharmaceutical use cases.



Regional Market Analysis



Geographically, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share, attributed to the region's advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, well-established gelatin suppliers, and strict regulatory standards ensuring high-quality pharmaceutical excipients. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are key contributors, supported by strong domestic production of both capsules and raw gelatin. Additionally, the presence of global gelatin manufacturers such as Gelita AG, Weishardt Group, and Lapi Gelatine reinforces Europe's leading position in the supply chain.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increased pharmaceutical production outsourcing, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for gelatin capsules in nutraceuticals and traditional medicine formulations. India and China are emerging as key manufacturing hubs, not only for generic pharmaceuticals but also for gelatin production, owing to favorable government incentives and abundant raw material availability. Moreover, rising consumer preference for dietary supplements, combined with growth in personalized therapies, is further augmenting gelatin consumption in the region.



North America held a significant market share in 2023, led by the United States due to high demand for advanced drug delivery systems, increasing elderly population, and strong pharmaceutical R&D activities. However, regulatory scrutiny over sourcing and animal-derived ingredients may influence sourcing dynamics in the future. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging regions with growing pharmaceutical infrastructure, but their contribution to the global market remains modest. Nevertheless, increasing investments in local manufacturing, especially in Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, indicate potential for future market expansion in these regions.



Competitive Landscape



The pharmaceutical gelatin market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of global players and regional producers. Key companies operating in the space include Funingpu Biotechnology, Gelita AG, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Junca Gelatines, Lapi Gelatine, Nitta Gelatin, Sterling Biotech, Trobas Gelatine, Weishardt Group, and Xiamen Gelken Gelatin, along with several Other Notable Players. In 2023, these players collectively accounted for the majority of the market share through vertical integration strategies, quality certifications, and long-term supply contracts with pharmaceutical companies.



Prominent players such as Gelita AG and Nitta Gelatin have emphasized innovation in specialty gelatin for pharmaceutical-grade applications and launched targeted offerings such as low-endotoxin gelatin for parenteral formulations. In Asia, companies like Funingpu and Xiamen Gelken are expanding capacity and upgrading production lines to meet global GMP standards, thus increasing their competitiveness in international markets.

Companies are also actively investing in traceability, sustainability, and halal/kosher certifications to cater to evolving customer preferences and regulatory norms. Furthermore, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansions remain core strategies to tap into untapped regional markets and ensure uninterrupted raw material supply chains in the post-COVID landscape.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Pharmaceutical Gelatin market?

What are the key investment pockets concerning product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2033.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin market?

Which is the largest regional market for Pharmaceutical Gelatin market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Pharmaceutical Gelatin market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin market worldwide?

Companies Featured

Funingpu Biotechnology

Gelita AG

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Junca Gelatines

Lapi Gelatine

Nitta Gelatin

Sterling Biotech

Trobas Gelatine

Weishardt Group

Xiamen Gelken Gelatin

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

2.2. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, By Type, 2024 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, By Source, 2024 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, By Function, 2024 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, By Application, 2024 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, By Geography, 2024 (US$ Million)

2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2024



3. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Vendors



4. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Value, 2023 - 2033, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.6. PESTEL Analysis



5. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: By Type, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2024 Versus 2033

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Type A

5.3.2. Type B



6. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: By Source, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2024 Versus 2033

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Porcine

6.3.2. Bovine

6.3.3. Fish

6.3.4. Poultry



7. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: By Function, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2024 Versus 2033

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Stabilizers

7.3.2. Thickeners

7.3.3. Gelling agents

7.3.4. Film forming

7.3.5. Adhesion

7.3.6. Other functions



8. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: By Application, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2024 Versus 2033

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Capsules

8.3.1.1. Hard capsules

8.3.1.2. Soft capsules

8.3.2. Tablets

8.3.3. Absorbable hemostats

8.3.4. Other applications



