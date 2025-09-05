COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, September 5, 2025

Company Announcement no. 68 – September 5, 2025

Reporting on transactions in Danish Aerospace Company A/S’ shares by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no.: 12 42 42 48

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (“DAC” or the “Company”) has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in DAC made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in DAC.

M. Goldschmidt Capital A/S, a closely associated person to Søren Bjørn Hansen, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, has made the transaction described in the attached notification on the dates set out therein.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Mobile: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Danish Aerospace Company A/S is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts’ countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding company announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

