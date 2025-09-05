Pet Travel Services Market Growth Trends and Forecasts, 2023-2024 & 2025-2033 | Startups Like Carry My Pet and CitizenShipper are Leveraging Digital Platforms to Connect Pet Owners with Transporters

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Travel Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 To 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet travel services market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2025 to 2033.

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.



The pet travel services market is fragmented but highly specialized, with several players focusing on niche services such as cross-border compliance, breed-specific travel handling, temperature-controlled environments, and door-to-door pet concierge services. Key players actively operating in the global market include Aeropets Worldwide, Air Animal, Airpets International, Blue Collar Pet Transport, Carry My Pet, CitizenShipper, Furry Flyers, Happy Tails Travel, PAWsome, Petdel Movers, PetWork Travel, Relopet, Royal Paws, Starwood Pet Travel, World Care Pet Transport, Worldwide Animal Travel, and Other Notable Players.



These companies are adopting a combination of strategic collaborations with airlines, logistics partners, and veterinary services to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions. For instance, firms like Starwood and Airpets International offer relocation advisory, microchipping, documentation support, and destination-side clearance under one bundled package.

Startups like Carry My Pet and CitizenShipper are leveraging digital platforms to connect pet owners with verified transporters, enhancing last-mile connectivity and trust. Meanwhile, established operators are expanding service portfolios with temperature regulation, real-time GPS tracking, and breed-specific handling protocols to meet the unique physiological and behavioral needs of animals during transit.



The market is driven by increasing pet humanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing tendency of pet owners to include their animals in travel plans both for relocation and leisure. From short-haul domestic trips to complex international relocations, the market spans a range of logistics, legal compliance, and animal welfare considerations. Advancements in digital booking, specialized transport packaging, and veterinary documentation have further streamlined the service landscape, making pet travel more secure, accessible, and personalized.



As globalization increases workforce mobility and remote work continues to fuel cross-border moves, pet owners are prioritizing professional, stress-free services to ensure the safety and comfort of their animals. Moreover, pet adoption rates are rising across urbanized regions, and airlines as well as road transport providers are partnering with pet relocation companies to offer end-to-end logistics solutions. Regulatory harmonization for vaccinations, quarantine, and carrier certifications has also contributed to the formalization and expansion of the market.



The surge in e-commerce platforms offering curated pet travel kits, along with awareness initiatives around pet wellness during travel, is expected to further boost service uptake. However, regulatory complexities, air transport limitations, and regional restrictions continue to pose operational challenges for providers, especially in international markets. Yet, the long-term outlook remains optimistic, with increasing investments in pet-friendly infrastructure and service innovation anticipated to redefine how pets travel globally.



Market Segmentation Analysis



By Pet Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Other Pet Types. Dogs dominated the service demand in 2023 and are expected to maintain a leading share over the forecast period, owing to their high adoption rate, emotional value, and the availability of dog-friendly infrastructure in both domestic and international destinations. Cats represent the second largest segment, though they typically require more cautious handling and sedation protocols. The bird segment is emerging due to increasing hobbyist transport and exotic pet ownership trends. The "Other Pet Types" segment, which includes rabbits, reptiles, and rodents, is niche but gaining traction as owners seek customized handling for non-traditional pets.



By Travel Type, the market is divided into Domestic and International travel. Domestic travel, including intra-city and inter-state relocations, continues to form the backbone of pet travel services, especially across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific. These services are largely supported by land transport networks and growing adoption of mobile pet vans and road-based travel kits. However, International pet travel is expected to witness faster growth, driven by rising expat relocation, pet-friendly immigration policies, and the standardization of travel documentation. Factors such as microchipping, ISO certification, and health screenings have improved trust in international relocations.



In terms of Mode of Transport, the market is categorized into Air and Land. Air transport dominates international travel due to the necessity for long-distance coverage. It requires specialized IATA-approved crates, temperature-controlled cargo environments, and regulatory compliance thus becoming a premium service segment. Land transport, on the other hand, dominates domestic routes and is popular for short-distance travel, often incorporating pet taxis, RVs, or private chauffeur services. Increasing preference for customized land transport options, such as climate-controlled vans with live monitoring, is boosting its appeal across urban corridors.



Regional Analysis



The pet travel services market spans key global regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global landscape, supported by a large pet-owning population, mature pet care infrastructure, and active regulation that facilitates both domestic and international pet mobility. The U.S. continues to be a core market, with major airports and relocation firms offering pet-specific services. Europe holds a strong position due to stringent animal welfare laws and cross-border mobility across the Schengen region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rise in pet ownership in urban centers like China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with increased willingness to spend on premium travel services. Japan and Australia are also significant contributors due to established animal handling standards and high compliance with international protocols. Latin America and the Middle East are nascent but expanding, particularly in expat-heavy markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, where professional pet relocation is gaining traction.

