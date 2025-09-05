Biodesix to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced Robin Cowie, Chief Financial Officer, will host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location: New York, NY

1x1 meetings only

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.

Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis

Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com

1-720-925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

Chris.Brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

1-339-970-2843